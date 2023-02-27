

Ingredients: Serves 6 +

Panna cotta

2 x Handfuls flaked almonds

400ml Cream

90g Caster sugar

1 x Vanilla pod

2 x Gelatine Leaves – softened

Pistachio nuts – optional

Rhubarb

2 – 3 Forced rhubarb sticks

500ml water

100g Caster sugar

Method

Heat oven Gas mark 6/200c/fan 180c

First roast the flaked almonds for around 6 – 8 mins in the oven until golden brown. Reserve some to finish the dish also. Next take a medium sized pan and bring the cream, vanilla and sugar to the boil. Once boiled add the flaked almonds and allow to sit for 5 minutes to infuse. If you have a stick blender give them a gentle blitz and then pass through a sieve into a clean jug/ bowl. Whisk in the soften gelatine and pour into moulds or rings. Allow this to chill in the fridge fully for around 2 hours.

For the rhubarb bring the sugar and water to the boil, add the rhubarb and take off the heat immediately – allow this to sit and cool in its own liquid.

Remove the panna cotta from the ring or mould, cut your rhubarb in to desired shapes and scatter with the remaining flaked almonds and a few pistachio nuts. Use the rhubarb cooking liquor as a syrup and pour in around the panna cotta.



Gary Townsend is head chef at One Devonshire Gardens by Hotel du Vin, Glasgow. See www.hotelduvin.com or phone 0141 378 0385 to book.

Twitter @Chefgtownsend

Instagram- @chef.g.townsend