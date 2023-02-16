This April, NYOS Symphony Orchestra welcomes multi-award-winning Scottish guitar virtuoso Sean Shibe, a celebrated and versatile soloist with a critically acclaimed discography who is building a reputation as one of the world’s leading guitarists.

Sean performs Lotta Wennäkoski’s guitar concerto Susurrus with NYOS Symphony Orchestra at our spring concerts in Glasgow and Edinburgh, presented as part of Royal Scottish National Orchestra’s 2022-23 season. The orchestra will also perform Mahler’s Symphony No. 7, a boundary pushing early 20th Century masterpiece.

NYOS Symphony Orchestra will be conducted by the exceptional Catherine Larsen-Maguire. Catherine has a deep insight into the life of an orchestral musician, having spent ten years as Principal Bassoonist for the Komische Opera Berlin.

She said: “I am so much looking forward to experiencing the energy and enthusiasm of the NYOS young musicians again. Mahler 7 is one of my absolute favourite pieces and working on it and performing it with this orchestra will be so exciting. The combination of NYOS, Mahler and our charismatic soloist should ensure that the concerts will be unforgettable!”

SPRING TICKET OFFER

NYOS Symphony Orchestra

Full Price (£20) tickets for just £14, available until Thursday 2 March

Use Offer Code ‘SPRING23’ at box office to redeem

Usher Hall Box Office

Glasgow Royal Concert Hall Box Office

Also in April, NYOS Development Orchestra perform Grieg’s much-loved Piano Concerto in A Minor with the exceptional young Scottish pianist Ethan Loch, a BBC Young Musician 2022 finalist.

NYOS Development Orchestra

Full Price (£18) tickets for just £12, available until Thursday 2 March

Use Offer Code ‘SPRING23’ at box office to redeem

Perth Concert Hall Box Office

You can also visit the Performances Page for more information and to book tickets