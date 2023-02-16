Scotland is set to be hit with high winds and disruption on Friday (February 17) as Storm Otto hits the country.
The storm will bring gusts of more than 75mph in some areas, as the Met Office warns of travel disruption and heavy rainfall.
Met Office Chief Meteorologist Andy Page said: “Storm Otto will bring high winds and rain to the UK, with some northern parts of Scotland and the northeast of England likely to get the strongest gusts of wind, possibly in excess of 75mph. Warnings have been issued and could be updated as Storm Otto develops.
“There’s a chance of travel disruption and high-sided vehicles could be particularly prone to disrupted plans in this set-up. There’s associated rain with Storm Otto, with 40-50 mm of rain likely to fall over parts of western Scotland.”
#StormOtto, has been named by the Danish Meteorological Institute @dmidk— Met Office (@metoffice) February 16, 2023
This is our first named storm of the season and is forecast to bring very strong winds to Scotland on Friday
Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/jOtCsvxBh6
Potential impacts highlighted in the warning also the likelihood of large waves, especially on North Sea coasts, as well as a chance of some damage to buildings and infrastructure.
A yellow weather warning has been issued for much of the country, meaning disruption is to be expected.
The warning is currently due to be active from 3am Friday morning until 3pm Friday afternoon.
Met Office yellow weather warning for Scotland
The Met Office says people should be aware of the following during the warning period:
- Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible
- Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen
- Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible
- Some roads and bridges may close
- Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage
- Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties
Otto is the first named storm to directly impact the UK this storm naming season (from September 2022).
Visit the Met Office website for up-to-date weather information in your area.
