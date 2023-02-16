Keep Scotland Beautiful, ASH Scotland, Marine Conservation Society are urging retailers to follow Waitrose in a ban of the single-use products.

Last year, the company announced it could no longer justify selling single-use vapes and removed two types of e-cigarettes from its stock.

The move came in response to reports suggesting their popularity was soaring among those who have not previously smoked including younger generations.

However, they have also been prompting increased concern among environmental campaigners.

Compared to reusable vapes, which are rechargeable and refillable, disposable vapes only last for around 600 puffs, at which point they require complete replacement.

The Scottish Government has also ordered an urgent review of the environmental impacts and management of single-use vapes.

The chief executive of Keep Scotland Beautiful, Barry Fisher, said Scotland is facing a "litter emergency" and emphasised that the "time to act is now".

He said: "We know that 87% of Scottish people believe litter is an issue across the country. Scotland is currently facing a Litter Emergency and single-use vapes are an unwelcome addition.

"That’s why we are calling on all Scottish retailers to ban sales of the product.

“Cigarette litter in general makes up the biggest chunk of litter we record across Scotland, and we know that single-use vapes are increasing as a new, unnecessary litter type.

“We reiterate our call for action, up to and including a ban on single-use vapes. Whilst we wait for the review we’re calling on all Scottish retailers to follow Waitrose and stop the sale of single-use vapes in their premises.”

Campaigner and PhD researcher Laura Young has been demonstrating how many of the disposable products can be found littering Scotland's streets.

In an hour-long walk through Dundee, she found 55 single-use vapes left on the city's streets.

Speaking on the call for a ban, she said: "We must strive for better, encouraging where reusable initiatives in every industry, and have the health of people and planet front and foremost at all times.

“Disposable vapes must be removed from market, for both public health and environmental reasons, and until this happens, we will continue to see non-compliant brands and retailers, litter on our streets, waste on an enormous scale, and risks to our waste industries.”

She added: "Single-use and disposable electronic devices have no place in a world striving for a circular economy and net zero emissions."

The single-use vapes have also prompted concern as the "cheap, sweet flavoured and brightly coloured" products soar in popularity among youth.

Sheila Duffy, the chief executive of ASH Scotland, warned that their marketing and widespread availability was "driving a huge increase in youth experimentation with vaping".

“Nicotine is highly addictive and many disposable vapes include toxic chemicals that have not been safety tested for inhalation and could seriously damage health over time – this is especially worrying for young people whose lungs are still growing," she added.

The Herald previously reported that Health Secretary Humza Yousaf was willing to consider a on ban single-use vapes.

With the items containing batteries, they should be disposed at dedicated positns which is not often the case.

Elliott Welch, policy volunteer for the Marine Conservation Society, said: "The shift from reusable vapes to disposable versions is worrying for marine life, as well as human health.

"Disposable vapes are not being recycled as they should under the Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment Regulations (WEEE), and are instead being littered on streets and beaches, finding their way into the sea and polluting our marine environment.

“Legislative action must be taken to ban the manufacture and sale of disposable vapes. Anything less would go against the Scottish Government’s plans to transition to a circular economy.

“Action can also be taken by individuals and businesses. If you use a vaping product, switch to a reusable option and always ensure you dispose of vaping products correctly through takeback schemes or designated WEEE recycling points.

"Businesses can take a lead and remove disposable vapes from their shelves as well as raising awareness of the available take back schemes to help increase recycling rates of vaping products.”