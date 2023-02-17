A NEW research paper calls for the phasing out of binary terms such as "male", "female", "mother", "father" and a host of other words that it brands “harmful” in scientific fields, to make way for "inclusive" terminology.
What’s going on?
The Ecology and Evolutionary Biology (EEB) Language Project, founded by scientists in the United States "to create a platform for compiling resources and bringing together scientists to understand the impact language can have on inclusion”, has penned a new paper that declares “much of western science is rooted in colonialism, white supremacy and patriarchy” which continues "to permeate our scientific culture”. It advises that to "address this history", “harmful" scientific terms should be replaced to “foster inclusion”
Harmful terms such as…?
The group is calling on the scientific field to use alternatives to words such as "male" and "female", "mother" and "father", replacing them with "sperm-producing" and "egg-producing" for male and female, while "parent", "egg donor" and "sperm donor" should be used for the other terms.
Anything else?
The University of British Columbia, whose scientists are involved in the project, say it boils down to a "reevaluation of some terminology”, saying terms like “fitness” are not only harmful to some people—in an ableist context—but also vague.
Words in the firing line?
“Optimisation” can be “misleading”, apparently, as it “perpetuates the idea that a species is evolving towards a defined permanent optimum, when there is no true species-wide optimisation.” To use the expression "blind" is not advised as it is a "disability metaphor” and “awareness” ought to be referenced instead, while "feminised" implies "that feminine and masculine are biological traits rather than social constructs".
Other "harmful terms" are…?
"Man/woman" which are described as "highly anthropomorphic" while the expression "survival of the fittest" evokes "eugenics, ableism and social Darwinism" and should be replaced with references to "natural selection."
Dr Kaitlyn Gaynor, an author on the paper, said: “The project started as a Twitter conversation among a few people discussing potentially harmful terminology. It was important for us to think through one tractable approach that people can take in their work at an individual level...to make thoughtful choices moving forward."
Reaction?
British scientist, Professor Richard Dawkins, told The Telegraph the "only possible response" to the advice is "contemptuous ridicule", adding that he "shall continue to use every one of the prohibited words."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here