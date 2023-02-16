The union of Rail, Maritime and Transport workers (RMT) have announced that nationwide walkouts will take place on March 16 in a continued dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

Around 40,000 members at Network Rail are expected to join the industrial action after offers from employers were shot down last week.

Drivers aren't involved but the striking workers ensure safety provisions on the railways, meaning trains can't run without them which has previously resulted in widespread disruption in Scotland.

The RMT accused employers of refusing to put any new offers on the table.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Rail employers are not being given a fresh mandate by the Government to offer our members a new deal on pay, conditions and job security.

“Therefore, our members will now take sustained and targeted industrial action over the next few months.

“The Government can settle this dispute easily by unshackling the rail companies.

“However, its stubborn refusal to do so will now mean more strike action across the railway network and a very disruptive overtime ban.

“Ministers cannot continue to sit on their hands hoping this dispute will go away as our members are fully prepared to fight tooth and nail for a negotiated settlement in the months ahead.”