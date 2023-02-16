Scots are being warned of "flying debris" as Storm Otto is expected to bring strong winds to the country from the early hours of Friday.
Police Scotland has issued a warning to drivers, while rural insurer NFU Mutual shared advice on protecting properties.
The storm – the first to be named this winter – has been labelled Otto by the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI) and will bring gusts reaching 80mph.
Strong winds are expected to ease from the west after 3pm, but could bring particularly severe weather conditions to the north and northeast of mainland Scotland and Orkney.
In a statement, Police Scotland warned that travel disruption is likely across the country.
"A weather warning is in place throughout Scotland from 3am tomorrow for strong winds," a statement read.
"There is potential for traffic disruption across the country, especially in the Northern areas.
"Extra care should be taken in these difficult conditions, particularly drivers of high-sided vehicles and those using exposed routes.
"Some roads and bridges could close and motorists should be aware of flying debris or obstructions.
"Please check before you travel and follow the Met Office and Traffic Scotland for more information."
Alongside travel disruption, the Met Office said there is also a danger of large waves on the North Sea coast “as well as a chance of some damage to buildings and infrastructure”.
ScotRail urged Scots living near railways to secure garden furniture and "items such as trampolines" to prevent them from blowing onto tracks.
Winds of over 75mph and rainfall of 40-50mm could cause significant damage to homes as well, NFU mutual warned.
Rural insurance specialist Andrew Chalk said: " While we’re highly unlikely to see a repeat of Storm Arwen or Storms Dudley Eunice, and Franklin, which collectively saw NFU Mutual support over 20,000 claims for damage, the strong winds and heavy rainfall brought by Storm Otto will increase the chance of damage and disruption.
“Gusts of over 75mph could be strong enough to damage roofs or weak walls, bring down branches and throw garden furniture into property, while rainfall of 40-50mm could cause localised flooding.
“While it is safe to do so, we advise homeowners in the North of England and Scotland to take simple measures to protect their property. This includes securing garden furniture, moving vehicles away from weak walls or trees where possible, and moving possessions away from ground-level rooms if flood warnings are in place.
“Though unlikely, people should also prepare for power cuts by having torches and batteries to hand.
“As the leading rural insurer, we know that properties in isolated areas are generally more susceptible to damage from storms, so people living in the countryside should pay particular attention to the risks.”
