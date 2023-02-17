His multi-cultural band, formed of two Spaniards (Sola plus guitarist Juan Carlos Ruiz), an Italian (rhythm guitarist Francesco Antonio Buffone), a Frenchman (bassist Simon Mouchard) and a Lebanese (drummer Raoul Khayat) have set up shop in Camden, London and are facing a familiar problem.

"This morning we were dealing with council taxes – we owe them £6k!" he says once the necessary paperwork has been signed.

"Apparently bailiffs were coming with a legal enforcement this morning to get all our equipment and all our things. So all morning I’ve been dealing with that.

“I guess it’s normal, it’s an expensive city. We do our best to make some money, we make our best not to spend it going out at night and these kind of things happen. It’s just rock & roll I guess.

"Camden is cool but at the same time I think it’s changed so much. Camden now is kind of a shopping centre for tourists.

“You’ve still got a few cool places like the Holly Arms, Dublin Castle, and you always find people who are in bands but I think it’s changed a lot even since I moved here.

“Lots of cool venues have closed down and it’s quite sad, but you can still feel the rock & roll vibe even if it’s changed a lot.”

Rock & roll is a familiar theme for Sola, who grew up a small Spanish town dreaming of moving to the land of The Beatles, punk and Britpop.

While studying he found a motley crew of fellow overseas obsessives and formed The Gulps, who play Glasgow on Saturday and have just released new single 'Mirror Mirror'.

Sola explains: "Basically all of us grew up in different places loving UK music.

“I was obsessed with the Beatles and the Rolling Stones from the 60s, the punks from the 70s. I was living in a real small town in Spain but all my life was that and my big dream was to come to London and have a rock band like they did.

“I think all of us in different places, like Raoul in Lebanon and Francesco in Italy, Simon in France, Juan and I come from the same place in Spain and we were all into that.

“I came to London and for the first year I was just washing dishes for £5 an hour, there was no band and I was like ‘what the f*** am I doing?’.

“So I started a guitar course in a music college and that’s where I met the boys.”

The Gulps are managed by Alan McGee, the legendary founder of Creation Records who discovered Oasis at Glasgow's King Tut's.

Sola says: "McGee is f****** amazing, it’s a f****** dream. When I was in Spain I was obsessed with Britpop and I said to Juan ‘we need to go to London and Alan McGee is going to be our manager, we’re going to convince him’.

“It seems like the universe is listening to us.

“Francesco works at Borough Market and he called me one morning like ‘man, I think I’ve just seen Alan McGee passing by’ so he started following him and he was like ‘come on McGee, you need to be our manager!’.

“It took us a few months to convince him but now he’s full on."

The Gulps are currently on tour, and play Glasgow's Garage on Saturday.

Sola says: "Glasgow is always amazing. People are super nice and the audience is loving it, and it’s super cool because sometimes you’re like, ‘who the f*** is going to come and see me in Glasgow?’ and then you arrive and it’s packed, that’s a super, super cool feeling."