The forecasting service predict that as much as 10cm of snow could fall on the highest routes.

The warning comes in to force at 11pm on Friday and lasts until 9am on Saturday.

The alert reads: "An area of rain and snow will move east during the early hours of Saturday. Snow is expected to fall on routes above 300 metres giving accumulations of 2 to 5 cm, perhaps with 5 to 10 cm on the highest routes.

"Rain may turn to snow briefly down to 150 metres, leading to some slight accumulations mainly on grassy surfaces. As drier weather extends from the west later in the night some icy patches are likely on untreated surfaces, more especially in the north and west of the warning area."

It comes after Storm Otto left thousands of homes in Scotland without power and led to travel disruption and school closures.

Winds as high as 80mph have been recorded across parts of north and north-east Scotland, with 60-75mph elsewhere.

Energy company SSEN said that as of 11am on Friday, 30,000 properties were without power, and it warned it may take more than 48 hours to fully restore supplies.