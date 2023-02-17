Ice and snow may lead to some travel disruption across parts of Scotland as the Met Office issues a yellow alert.
The forecasting service predict that as much as 10cm of snow could fall on the highest routes.
The warning comes in to force at 11pm on Friday and lasts until 9am on Saturday.
READ MORE: Storm Otto: High winds cause havoc in the north east of Scotland
The alert reads: "An area of rain and snow will move east during the early hours of Saturday. Snow is expected to fall on routes above 300 metres giving accumulations of 2 to 5 cm, perhaps with 5 to 10 cm on the highest routes.
"Rain may turn to snow briefly down to 150 metres, leading to some slight accumulations mainly on grassy surfaces. As drier weather extends from the west later in the night some icy patches are likely on untreated surfaces, more especially in the north and west of the warning area."
⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️— Met Office (@metoffice) February 17, 2023
Snow and ice across parts of Scotland
Valid 2300 Friday until 0900 Saturday
Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs
Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/vJ4ePVfXFI
It comes after Storm Otto left thousands of homes in Scotland without power and led to travel disruption and school closures.
Storm Otto has left thousands of homes in Scotland without power and led to travel disruption and school closures.
Winds as high as 80mph have been recorded across parts of north and north-east Scotland, with 60-75mph elsewhere.
Energy company SSEN said that as of 11am on Friday, 30,000 properties were without power, and it warned it may take more than 48 hours to fully restore supplies.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here