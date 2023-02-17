The Old Station building continued to serve a function – most recently as the estate office – and now has planning permission in principle for conversion to a residential house, which affords a unique opportunity to create either a very special family home or a second home in an idyllic part of rural Scotland.

The building presently comprises two floors: ground-level entrance room, cloakroom, two front-facing rooms, and a rear room with sink, while the lower ground floor has three separate storage rooms with external doors.

Outside, the garden grounds lie mostly to the front of the building bound by a stone wall.

There is also a large parking area, and two stone-built coal cellars. Perched on the original platform and retaining much of its original character, the building has a southerly aspect overlooking the Deeside railway line and surrounding woodland. The River Dee is a short walk away and the Old Station building has access onto the former railway line (now the Deeside Way).

Offers over £150,000 are invited by Galbraith’s Aberdeen office.