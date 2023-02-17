Hundreds of firefighters lined an Edinburgh street in tribute to a colleague who died after being critically injured in service.
Barry Martin, 38, died in hospital four days after he was severely hurt while tackling a blaze in the city's former Jenners department store on January 23.
Firefighters and members of the public gathered along the length of the Royal Mile near St Giles Cathedral ahead of his funeral at 12.30pm on Friday.
Nicola Sturgeon and the Lord Provost of Edinburgh Robert Aldridge joined the cortege which made its way up from the base of the Royal Mile.
In a tribute shared online ahead of the procession, the First Minister wrote: "Rest in peace, Firefighter Martin. Scotland thanks you for your service and courage."
The cortege was led by a fire engine with a wreath referencing the 38-year-old's base of McDonald Road Community Fire Station.
Mr Martin, from Fife, is the first firefighter to die in the line of duty since 2009.
He is survived by his wife, Shelley Martin, and their two sons, eight-year-old twins Oliver and Daniel.
In a touching tribute, Mrs Martin described him as a devoted father and said the family's love for him "will last forever".
“Our sons could not have wished for a more loving and attentive father. He was a busy dad, transporting our sons to their various activities, and being there for them,” she said.
“I felt utterly privileged to be his wife throughout our life together and always will.
“Our love, admiration and respect for him, will last forever.”
The firefighter was part of the Blue Watch at the McDonald Road Community Fire Station in Edinburgh.
The Blue Watch in all Edinburgh fire stations had been stood down to allow staff to attend the funeral.
Mrs Shelley also explained that his empathy and drive to help others "during their time of greatest need" motivated him to work as a firefighter.
She said: “Barry was motivated, proud, and driven to be the best he could be, for himself, for his family, for his colleagues, and for the community and wider public.
“Being there for people, during their time of greatest need, meant everything to him in his career.”
The family thanked those gathered for their support, wishes and love at the hardest time of their lives.
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar also honoured the firefighter.
"Barry Martin gave his life to keep people safe. We must never forget the heroic work that our frontline workers do.
A minute's silence was also held at fire departments across the UK earlier this week.
The Fire Brigades Union vowed that an investigation will be launched into the circumstances of the death.
General secretary Matt Wrack said: "Our hearts go out to Barry’s family, colleagues and friends, and to all those who mourn his loss.
“Barry was a dedicated firefighter and a well-loved member of the firefighting community. We are very proud that he was a member of our union.
“Like so many firefighters, he put himself at risk to save the lives of others.
“In due course, we will investigate the events that led to his death. Today, we are grieving for a colleague and a friend.”
At the height of the fire in the former department building, 22 fire engines were at the scene tackling the "very serious and complex incident".
More than 100 firefighters joined the efforts to bring the flames under control.
Two other firefighters were taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, and two were treated for burns.
Mr Martin sadly succumbed to his injuries on January 27.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here