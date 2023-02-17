Barry Martin, 38, died in hospital four days after he was severely hurt while tackling a blaze in the city's former Jenners department store on January 23.

Firefighters and members of the public gathered along the length of the Royal Mile near St Giles Cathedral ahead of his funeral at 12.30pm on Friday.

Nicola Sturgeon and the Lord Provost of Edinburgh Robert Aldridge joined the cortege which made its way up from the base of the Royal Mile.

In a tribute shared online ahead of the procession, the First Minister wrote: "Rest in peace, Firefighter Martin. Scotland thanks you for your service and courage."

Lord Provost of Edinburgh Robert Aldridge (2nd-right) and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon (centre) arriving at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh (Image: PA)

The cortege was led by a fire engine with a wreath referencing the 38-year-old's base of McDonald Road Community Fire Station.

Mr Martin, from Fife, is the first firefighter to die in the line of duty since 2009.

He is survived by his wife, Shelley Martin, and their two sons, eight-year-old twins Oliver and Daniel.

Barry Martin with his wife Shelley and sons Oliver and Daniel (Image: Family handout/PA Wire)

In a touching tribute, Mrs Martin described him as a devoted father and said the family's love for him "will last forever".

“Our sons could not have wished for a more loving and attentive father. He was a busy dad, transporting our sons to their various activities, and being there for them,” she said.

“I felt utterly privileged to be his wife throughout our life together and always will.

“Our love, admiration and respect for him, will last forever.”

Barry Martin with his sons Oliver and Daniel. (Image: PA)

The firefighter was part of the Blue Watch at the McDonald Road Community Fire Station in Edinburgh.

The Blue Watch in all Edinburgh fire stations had been stood down to allow staff to attend the funeral.

Mrs Shelley also explained that his empathy and drive to help others "during their time of greatest need" motivated him to work as a firefighter.

She said: “Barry was motivated, proud, and driven to be the best he could be, for himself, for his family, for his colleagues, and for the community and wider public.

“Being there for people, during their time of greatest need, meant everything to him in his career.”

The family thanked those gathered for their support, wishes and love at the hardest time of their lives.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar also honoured the firefighter.

"Barry Martin gave his life to keep people safe. We must never forget the heroic work that our frontline workers do.

A minute's silence was also held at fire departments across the UK earlier this week.

The Fire Brigades Union vowed that an investigation will be launched into the circumstances of the death.

General secretary Matt Wrack said: "Our hearts go out to Barry’s family, colleagues and friends, and to all those who mourn his loss.

“Barry was a dedicated firefighter and a well-loved member of the firefighting community. We are very proud that he was a member of our union.

“Like so many firefighters, he put himself at risk to save the lives of others.

“In due course, we will investigate the events that led to his death. Today, we are grieving for a colleague and a friend.”

At the height of the fire in the former department building, 22 fire engines were at the scene tackling the "very serious and complex incident".

More than 100 firefighters joined the efforts to bring the flames under control.

Two other firefighters were taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, and two were treated for burns.

Mr Martin sadly succumbed to his injuries on January 27.