Dumbarton Castle will reopen on Saturday, Historic Environment Scotland (HES) has announced.

Access restrictions were put in place at the start of last year as a safety precaution while HES, who manages the site, introduced new measures to deal with the risk associated with potentially unstable high-level masonry.

READ MORE: 19th-century Scottish wedding venue castle embarks on major makeover

Craig Mearns, Director of Operations at HES, said: “I am very pleased to announce that Dumbarton Castle is reopening this weekend, ahead of schedule. Our staff have been working very hard to get the castle ready for reopening and we very much look forward to once again welcoming visitors through the gates of this iconic fortress.”

The castle’s history spans hundreds of years – as well as being an important royal castle in the Middle Ages, Dumbarton was also a mighty garrison fortress with defences being packed with guns and saw military action as recently as the Second World War.

In 1548, Mary, Queen of Scots was brought to Dumbarton Castle for safety before she sailed to France.