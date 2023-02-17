The two-year multi-million-pound renovation has garnered the attention of new members looking to relax, workout, or have a place to escape the commotion of the city.

Member benefits include complimentary refreshments, towel rental and parking. If you become a new member, you will also be treated to a welcome goodie bag and a free personalised fitness plan. Various monthly membership and day guest options are available.

As well as making full use of all the new leisure facilities and Hilton Glasgow Health & Fitness Club, the Pure Spa & Beauty treatments on offer are luxuriously delivered from a team of experts.

From express beauty treatments to an indulgent spa day, guests are in safe hands with the friendly and professional PURE Spa therapists. The range of treatments available include manicures, pedicures, gel polish manicures, waxing, facial treatments, eye enhancements, massages and body therapies.

Calum Ross, Hilton Glasgow General Manager, comments: “After two years of renovation, the transformation of Hilton Glasgow is now complete with the opening of our stylish health and fitness club. We are really proud of the new pool, gym and spa spaces and we can’t wait to add some Hilton style to your fitness regime.”

The new luxury health and fitness club is the latest addition of complete renovations at Hilton Glasgow and follows on from a complete reconstruction of the bedrooms, Grand Ballroom and events spaces.

Hilton Glasgow Health & Fitness Club Manager, Amy Lyon, adds: “Whether it’s your first time or you were a regular member in the past, we cannot wait to welcome you to the newly revamped Health & Fitness Club here at Hilton Glasgow. Our fully air-conditioned gym has all the latest Precor gym equipment and my team of instructors and I are on-hand to help you maximise your workouts.”

Located in the heart of Glasgow City Centre, Hilton Glasgow is the ideal base when venturing into the city. It’s only a ten-minute walk from Glasgow Central Station, with immediate access to the M8/ M74 motorways, Glasgow Airport and beyond.

MEMBERSHIP OPTIONS

Executive Member – from £110 per month

Executive lounge access

Complimentary refreshments

4 hours free parking

Complimentary towel rental

Free MyZone training belt

Free personalised fitness plan

Welcome goodie bag

Small group personal training

Pool access via booking slot

Complimentary guest passes

Gym access anytime

Discounted PURE Spa & Beauty treatments/packages

Full Member – from £65 per month

Welcome goodie bag

2 hours free parking

Pool access via booking slot

Complimentary towel rental

Gym access anytime

MyZone discount code

Complimentary refreshments

Free personalised fitness plan

Complimentary guest passes

Day Guest – from £30 per day

Pool access via booking slot

3 hours free parking

Gym access anytime

Complimentary towel rental

Complimentary refreshments

Overnight Packages