Brought to you by
Hilton Glasgow
Stepping into the Hilton Glasgow’s newly renovated Health & Fitness Club, the attention to detail is instantly present.
In collaboration with PURE Spa & Beauty, the facilities now boast a new 15m swimming pool, sauna, steam room, and a state-the-art gym with brand new Precor equipment. The mood in the new leisure club is of immediate relaxation and respite, this is heightened by the addition of the PURE Spa & Beauty treatment rooms on site.
The two-year multi-million-pound renovation has garnered the attention of new members looking to relax, workout, or have a place to escape the commotion of the city.
Member benefits include complimentary refreshments, towel rental and parking. If you become a new member, you will also be treated to a welcome goodie bag and a free personalised fitness plan. Various monthly membership and day guest options are available.
As well as making full use of all the new leisure facilities and Hilton Glasgow Health & Fitness Club, the Pure Spa & Beauty treatments on offer are luxuriously delivered from a team of experts.
From express beauty treatments to an indulgent spa day, guests are in safe hands with the friendly and professional PURE Spa therapists. The range of treatments available include manicures, pedicures, gel polish manicures, waxing, facial treatments, eye enhancements, massages and body therapies.
Calum Ross, Hilton Glasgow General Manager, comments: “After two years of renovation, the transformation of Hilton Glasgow is now complete with the opening of our stylish health and fitness club. We are really proud of the new pool, gym and spa spaces and we can’t wait to add some Hilton style to your fitness regime.”
The new luxury health and fitness club is the latest addition of complete renovations at Hilton Glasgow and follows on from a complete reconstruction of the bedrooms, Grand Ballroom and events spaces.
Hilton Glasgow Health & Fitness Club Manager, Amy Lyon, adds: “Whether it’s your first time or you were a regular member in the past, we cannot wait to welcome you to the newly revamped Health & Fitness Club here at Hilton Glasgow. Our fully air-conditioned gym has all the latest Precor gym equipment and my team of instructors and I are on-hand to help you maximise your workouts.”
Located in the heart of Glasgow City Centre, Hilton Glasgow is the ideal base when venturing into the city. It’s only a ten-minute walk from Glasgow Central Station, with immediate access to the M8/ M74 motorways, Glasgow Airport and beyond.
MEMBERSHIP OPTIONS
Executive Member – from £110 per month
- Executive lounge access
- Complimentary refreshments
- 4 hours free parking
- Complimentary towel rental
- Free MyZone training belt
- Free personalised fitness plan
- Welcome goodie bag
- Small group personal training
- Pool access via booking slot
- Complimentary guest passes
- Gym access anytime
- Discounted PURE Spa & Beauty treatments/packages
Full Member – from £65 per month
- Welcome goodie bag
- 2 hours free parking
- Pool access via booking slot
- Complimentary towel rental
- Gym access anytime
- MyZone discount code
- Complimentary refreshments
- Free personalised fitness plan
- Complimentary guest passes
Day Guest – from £30 per day
- Pool access via booking slot
- 3 hours free parking
- Gym access anytime
- Complimentary towel rental
- Complimentary refreshments
Overnight Packages
- Indulgent Spa Package - Bed & Breakfast plus 40-minute spa treatment includes Whisky Flight & Cheese tasting
- Day Dream Package - Bed & Breakfast plus 40-minute spa treatment includes sparkling afternoon tea
- Serenity Spa Package - Bed & Breakfast plus 40-minute spa treatment includes afternoon tea
- Tranquillity Package - Bed & Breakfast plus 40-minute spa treatment Flexible rate, includes breakfast
- Bed & Breakfast Plus Health Club Access - Bed & Breakfast with Health Club and Pool access Flexible rate, includes breakfast
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here