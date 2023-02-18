There was a wrangle around claims M&S had breached a contract which obliged it to keep its East Kilbride Shopping Centre store open until 2071, winning a Court of Session interim order to stop the retail giant from closing it down.

The case later came back to court amid claims it was being operated as a “clearance” store. Shoppers were greeted by blacked out doors and windows, and a sparse offering.

In a 2021 judgement issued by the court, Judge Lord Braid wrote: “In the modern vernacular, the defender has ‘pushed the envelope’ by doing what it considers the bare minimum in order to comply with the order. It is not enough.”

The M&S store in East Kilbride town centre had been there for five decades (Image: Newsquest)

The court was told the 27,400 square feet town centre shop was earning £400 a week.

The landlord, Sapphire, now in administration, moved to bring the contempt case to an end after there were visible improvements made to the store which was by then earning up to £12,000 a week.

It was this week confirmed the shop, which at one point employed 67, will close next Saturday after an agreement was reached with M&S, with remaining staff to be transferred to a nearby outlet.

Centre administrators Interpath Advisory said the wider facility is operating as normal, that it has engaged Scoop as its strategic asset managers and it continues to work with Reith Lambert as property managers.

Matalan was brought in last year and talks are under way for more new tenants.

A spokesman for the shopping centre said M&S looked to close its outlet there “a number of years ago in line with a UK wide change to its business policy and a focus on the creation of more ‘out of town’ retail units”, adding: “Whilst the EK unit has continued to trade with a greatly reduced offering, EK, East Kilbride [the centre] has also been pushing forward a robust letting strategy, a process that resulted in the opening of high street giant, Matalan, in late 2022."

He said: “Since opening its doors, the popular store has welcomed huge numbers of shoppers, with the centre now in active discussions with a number of other retailers about moving to EK town centre.”

M&S said: “Closing this store means we can invest in many of our other 94 stores across Scotland – including the renewal of our nearby East Kilbride Kingsgate foodhall where next month we’re unveiling a new fresh-market design and bigger in-store bakery.”

The people of East Kilbride, Scotland’s first brave new town, queued outside one Thursday in 1973 waiting for the old store’s grand 6.30am opening.

When my mum had been to Marks it meant treats.

