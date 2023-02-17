Situated at the head of Scotland’s most famous loch and easily accessible by road and rail, Garristuck is a one-off detached home set in 14 acres at the foot of a mountain, surrounded by spectacular views and gardens complete with trout stream. In addition, there’s a detached, self-contained log cabin with open-plan living room/kitchen, mezzanine bedroom and shower room – ideal as guest accommodation, games room, home working/business base, or holiday let - plus various outbuildings, including a wood store, machinery store, workshop, and agricultural shed with solar photovoltaic panels. Importantly, Garristuck has an EPC B-rating.

Internally, the main house has been upgraded to an exacting standard by the present owners to include underfloor heating throughout the ground and upper floors, satellite broadband, Sonos sound system, and remote-controlled CCTV systems. Accommodation wise, the ground floor entrance hall leads to a cloakroom, spacious 25ft L-shaped sitting room partially open on one side to a sunroom with sliding doors/windows onto the patio, high-spec dining kitchen with integrated appliances, and an adjoining fitted utility with side garden access. Upstairs are three bedrooms – master with private balcony (wonderful views) and luxurious en suite bathroom and dressing area – while the two remaining bedrooms share a shower room.

The garden grounds are a major feature and incorporate a picturesque bridge over the trout stream which flows through the property, patio seating areas, and ample parking to the front. Ardlui village is on the A82 road between Crianlarich and Glasgow and although small, it has an historic hotel, holiday lodges, railway station on the West Highland line (which provides access to both Glasgow and Fort William/Oban), easy access to Loch Lomond’s many water sports and leisure attractions, golf course, and the uniquely characterful Drovers Inn. Garristuck is on the market with Savills’ Glasgow office at offers over £775,000.