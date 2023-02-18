Now a unique two-bedroomed duplex apartment newly on the market marks the first re-sale within this iconic B-listed red sandstone building - and is attracting widespread attention owing to its mix of visually striking ecclesiastical features and luxurious high-specification finish.

Occupying an elevated position on Great George Street, only a short walk from Byres Road, the internal accommodation comprises entrance hallway, magnificent 20ft open plan living/ dining/kitchen - the latter designed by Kitchens International incorporating high-end German-made wall and floor units, integrated appliances (including a wine fridge) and a breakfast bar for casual dining - and contemporary shower room with white three-piece suite.

Upstairs are two well-proportioned double bedrooms with fitted wardrobes and en-suites – master en suite a bathroom with bathtub and separate shower, while the second bedroom has an en-suite shower room. Other notable features include good storage, security-controlled entrance, and well-maintained communal areas displaying awesome refurbished original features that make this such a distinctive conversion. The property also comes with one allocated parking space in the residents’ secure gated parking area.

Located in the heart of Glasgow’s West End, trendy bars, cafes, shops, restaurants, transport links, and some of the city’s most popular attractions, are all virtually on the doorstep. Offers over £439,000 are sought by Vanilla Square’s Glasgow office.