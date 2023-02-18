With £12.8 million worth of Banksy prints sold in the first six months of 2022 and one of his works, Love Is In The Air (with stars), fetching £950,000 at auction at Sotheby's in November, it appears the worldwide appeal of the anonymous artist remains as strong as ever - and shows no signs of waning.

Yet in courting a level of unmatched, frenzied adulation as the most well-known graffiti artist in the world, Banksy has been able to do so while - successfully - dodging a multitude of claims and accusations of style-stealing levelled at him by a long line of his fellow artists.

One such accusation, which some believe should have consigned him to the dustbin of graffiti history - much like the fate that has famously met some of his stencils over the years by unwitting street cleansing employees, surrounds that made by illustrator Cinders McLeod, who believes that her work inspired some of Banksy’s most recognisable street art.

Canadian-born McLeod lived in Glasgow for four years from 1997 until 2001, with her illustrations featuring in The Herald alongside two regular ‘Traveller’s Checks’ and ‘Word Of The Week’ articles, the latter which was written by respected etymologist Betty Kikpatrick.

As McLeod herself noted: “Word of the Week was written by Betty Kirkpatrick and illustrated by me. Each week, Betty, a respected etymologist, would focus on a word that the media was all over and look at its origins, its use and abuse. Her writing was always wry, dry and erudite. Laugh? I laughed! Our partnership was one of the highlights of my newspaper work. We were extremely rare in the media world: a politically-savvy woman writer and a politically-savvy woman cartoonist. Hot stuff.”

McLeod, who moved back to Canada before Banksy became a household name, said that she first noticed the similarities as she attended an exhibition of his work with her daughter in Toronto.

She believes many of her illustrations served to inspire Banksy’s graffiti art that has decorated streets, walls, bridges and zoos of towns and cities across the globe.

Work such as Banksy’s ‘Deep Sea Lovers’ stencil, which featured as the album artwork for Britpop act Blur’s 2003 release Think Tank, the ‘Bomb Middle England’ stencil, the ‘Bomb Hugger’ (or ‘Bomb Love’) stencil featuring a girl with a ponytail hugging a bomb and the ‘Every Picture Tells A Lie’ stencil, as well as ‘Di Faced Tenners’, ‘Caveman’, and ‘Armoured Dove’ (which appeared on a wall in Palestine in 2007).

Not only are there striking similarities between McLeod’s illustrations and some of Banksy’s most famous works, but the artist's works coincidentally share themes with the articles written by Betty Kirkpatrick. For example, his ‘Bomb Middle England’ stencil article on the use of the term ‘turf war’ – the name given to Banksy’s first major exhibition in 2003.

It could even be argued that Banksy’s method of conveying significant political, capitalist and humanist issues under a veil of British humour also used Betty Kirkpatrick’s writing as inspiration.

“Bombs play a fairly major role in the language. They have a right to a place in the dictionary. It’s just a pity they don’t stay there”. Sound like a Banksy stencil quote? Well, Betty Kirkpatrick wrote it.

In respect of Cinders McLeod’s illustrations, Banksy’s iconic ‘Deep Sea Lovers’ work, which featured as the album cover for Britpop act Blur’s 2003 release Think Tank, resembles an illustration of McLeod’s published alongside a ‘Traveller’s Checks’ travel piece in The Herald on March 15, 1997.

It depicted two people caught in a romantic embrace underwater wearing diving helmets, in reference to the two travel stories in the article, one about a scuba-diving holiday and the other a wedding in Greece.

Secondly, Banksy’s ‘Bomb Middle England’ stencil – featuring three grans with bombs instead of bowling balls – bears resemblance to an illustration Mcleod drew for The Herald in an article on the etymology of the word ‘turf’ back in April 14, 1999, entitled’ Anarchic Granny’, depicting an old lady bowling a bomb instead of a bowling ball.

Betty Kirkpatrick’s accompanying article explains the etymology of the term ‘turf war’ and how it went from being an expression that few had heard of to becoming one which enjoyed a high profile in all the newspapers of the land. ‘Turf War, incidentally, was also the name Banksy chose for his first major exhibition in 2003 at an East London warehouse.

A third illustration by McLeod, ‘Cupid’s Bomb’, featuring Cupid hugging a bomb decorated with love hearts, appeared in The Herald on June 10, 2000, in a column about the etymology of the word ‘marriage’.

This too also bears a similarity to Banksy’s ‘Bomb Hugger’ (or ‘Bomb Love’) stencil which features a girl with a ponytail hugging a bomb, which first appeared as a mural in Brighton in 2003.

McLeod also believed that more of her illustrations (and indeed their accompanying articles within The Herald) could have served as inspiration for subsequent works by Banksy in a more indirect fashion.

Her ‘Hooded Angels’ piece, published in the newspaper on December 5, 1998, in a column about the etymology of the word ‘pester’, is also similar to Banksy’s ‘Every Picture Tells A Lie’ mural he created in Berlin in 2003 as part of the Backjumps exhibition in depicting winged persons with smiley faces.

The accompanying article by Betty Kirkpatrick detailed the origins of the term ‘pester’ and its relationship to pest and attachment to a person who is ‘considered troublesome and/or destructive’.

Incidentally, back in 2009, Banksy set up a handling service who act on his behalf to answer enquiries about the authenticity of his works under the name ‘Pest Control’ – the ‘pest’ in this case perhaps being the enquirer.

Cinders McLeod

Then there’s the Bristol artist’s 2004 work ‘Di Faced Tenners’, where he replaced the Queen’s head with Diana’s, which resembles McLeod’s illustration featured in The Herald on October 24, 1998, in a column on the etymology of the word ‘recession’ and featuring a Scottish five pound note depicting iconic Glaswegian comedy character Rab C Nesbitt.

Finally we have McLeod’s ‘Evolution Of A Shopper’ illustration, depicting the evolution of primates into ‘yuppies’ and lifestylists’ which accompanied an article about the etymology of the word ‘lifestyle’ in the Herald on October 11, 1997.

It too resembles one of Banksy’s works in the form of his ‘Caveman’ stencil of a caveman figure holding a McDonalds tray of food and a bone which appeared on a wall in Los Angeles in 2008.

The ‘lifestyle’ article finishes with the line: “Rest assured, lifestyle is all around you and will probably soon be ruling the world”, which aligns with Banksy’s iconic “Laugh now but one day we’ll be in charge” stencil featuring a chimpanzee wearing a sandwich board that appeared all over Glasgow in the early 2000s.

Meanwhile, a ‘Word of the Week’ article from 8 May, 1999, features an illustration by McLeod of a dove in flight wearing a Nato bomb, in reference to the article’s suggestion, against a theme of the word ‘bomb’, that “peace has taken a back seat…and has been replaced by war and violence” as the millennium approached. The illustration is similar Banksy’s famous ‘Armoured Dove’ stencil that appeared on a wall in Palestine in 2007 depicting a peace dove in flight wearing a bullet proof vest.

McLeod, who returned to her native Toronto in 2001, said in 2018: “The first two are obvious to me. The rest could be argued. For example, it’s nothing new to put another head on another banknote. But people who know my work say my style is written all over my cartoons and if Banksy was a regular Herald reader he could have seen, and been inspired by, almost a decade of my regular work,” she said.

Of course, it is not being suggested that taking inspiration from another artist is improper or unlawful. It can be argued that this has been the practice throughout history. There is no property in ideas, only in the exact way those ideas are expressed. Developing another artist’s ideas can be an essential part of the creative process.

McLeod just feels that she deserves some acknowledgement from Banksy if he really did use her illustrations as inspiration for his stencils. She sees it as “stealing” and says it is “disrespectful” to women cartoonists, adding to the already “gross inequity of pay and recognition”. Had she received it, she felt that her future as a political cartoonist may have been different.

She said: “The Blur album cover was a commercial enterprise and I suspect my drawing was its inspiration. I’m all for sharing ideas, but it’s one thing to steal from dead, wealthy, male artists, and another to steal from living and struggling, political women and mother artists, and not give them credit. I could have done with it back in Glasgow, then maybe I wouldn’t have had to leave the city or the work I loved.”,

Banksy being anonymous and elusive, we found it impossible to obtain a comment from him – but he is very welcome to write in.