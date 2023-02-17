Wind gusts reaching up to 80mph were recorded in the north of the country, the Met Office confirmed.

Electricity supply has been restored to more than 27,000 properties but as of 4.30pm a further 16,000 homes still had no power.

The vast majority of the impacted households are concentrated in Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands, the Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) confirmed.

Hundreds of SSEN support staff have been deployed to main areas still affected and are working hard to restore supplies - but repairs are expected to continue into the weekend.

READ MORE: Hundreds gather in Edinburgh to pay tribute to firefighter Barry Martin

Some customers in rural areas are expected to be without supply for more than 48 hours.

Operations director Mark Rough said fallen trees and other damage caused by the storm were slowing down the SSEN's repairs.

He said: "We continue to make good progress restoring power to those homes impacted by Storm Otto and we would like to thank our customers for their ongoing patience and understanding as our teams do everything they can to reconnect supplies as soon as possible.

“Whilst we expect to make significant progress restoring those still off supply throughout the remainder of today and into the evening, due to the widespread and extensive damage caused to our network, alongside ongoing challenges accessing faults due to fallen trees and road closures, some customers will remain off supply for over 48 hours, particularly those in rural locations.

“We continue to work closely with our resilience partners to support our customers as required, particularly those on our Priority Services Register, and are now ramping up our welfare provisions, including deploying food vans being to the main areas still affected."

Mobile food vans were put in place in areas still off supply with provisions being served from the following areas: Cruden Bay (Main Street Bay), Huntly (Car Park at Market Muir), Aberchirder (Car Park at the Square), Hatton (Car Park beside the Village Hall), Daviot Village (Outside the Village Hall), Craigievar School (Car Park in the School), Insch (Outside the Church), Mintlaw (Macbi Community Hub Car Park), Maud (Market Street outside the Social Club).

Ahead of the storm, the SSEN mobilised additional teams and equipment to areas which were forecasted to experience the brunt of the severe weather.

Residents off supply for longer than 12 hours are entitled to claim up to £30 for food, per day.

Aberdeenshire Council added that residents would find a "warm welcome at Live Live Aberdeenshire venues" to charge devices, shower or to keep warm and dry.