About 2,000 Scottish homes which lost power during Storm Otto had still not been reconnected to the grid on Saturday morning.
The Met Office said the storm has “well and truly cleared” but around 2,000 homes in Aberdeenshire remain without power.
The forecasting body said the storm, which left more than 60,000 homes without power, has moved onto the continent and is now affecting Scandinavia.
Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said it had restored power to around 41,000 homes since the storm struck and hopes to reconnect those still without power by the end of Saturday.
READ MORE: Fears for future of city music venues after flats plan given go-ahead
SSEN said it has sent food vans to the main areas still cut off from supply and they will serve food and drink from 8am on Saturday.
A yellow warning for snow and ice was in place for central parts of Scotland until 9am on Saturday but milder conditions are expected over the weekend.
Gusts of 83mph were recorded in Inverbervie, Aberdeenshire, while wind speed exceeded 70mph across much of Yorkshire and Northumberland.
Met Office meteorologist Craig Snell said Saturday would remain “breezy” in some places, particularly along the west coast, but nothing “on the scale that we have had”.
Mr Snell said: “For many of us, for the time of year, it is not a bad February day.
“Tomorrow across England and Wales it is going to be a fairly decent day if you like bright and mild weather, with a lot of sunshine.
“Scotland and Northern Ireland are a bit cloudier, wetter and windier, with a risk of gales but not on the scale we saw with Otto.
“On Sunday temperatures will be fairly mild and will reach 14-15C in southern and western England.
“Next week it is set to turn a good deal colder.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here