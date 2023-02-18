The Met Office said the storm has “well and truly cleared” but around 2,000 homes in Aberdeenshire remain without power.

The forecasting body said the storm, which left more than 60,000 homes without power, has moved onto the continent and is now affecting Scandinavia.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said it had restored power to around 41,000 homes since the storm struck and hopes to reconnect those still without power by the end of Saturday.

READ MORE: Fears for future of city music venues after flats plan given go-ahead

SSEN said it has sent food vans to the main areas still cut off from supply and they will serve food and drink from 8am on Saturday.

A yellow warning for snow and ice was in place for central parts of Scotland until 9am on Saturday but milder conditions are expected over the weekend.

Gusts of 83mph were recorded in Inverbervie, Aberdeenshire, while wind speed exceeded 70mph across much of Yorkshire and Northumberland.

Met Office meteorologist Craig Snell said Saturday would remain “breezy” in some places, particularly along the west coast, but nothing “on the scale that we have had”.

Mr Snell said: “For many of us, for the time of year, it is not a bad February day.

“Tomorrow across England and Wales it is going to be a fairly decent day if you like bright and mild weather, with a lot of sunshine.

“Scotland and Northern Ireland are a bit cloudier, wetter and windier, with a risk of gales but not on the scale we saw with Otto.

“On Sunday temperatures will be fairly mild and will reach 14-15C in southern and western England.

“Next week it is set to turn a good deal colder.”