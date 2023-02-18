The yellow alert comes into force from midnight to 8am on Sunday.

The national weather service advise the public of the likelihood of icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

The warning reads: "Rain and hill snow will clear central and southern parts of the area during Saturday evening with a risk of showers further north leaving surfaces wet overnight.

"This will lead to a risk of some icy patches on untreated surfaces."

The regions and local authorities covered by the warning include Angus, Clackmannanshire, Dundee, Fife, Perth and Kinross, Stirling, Aberdeen andArgyll and Bute.