The Met Office has issued a warning for ice across parts of Scotland.
The yellow alert comes into force from midnight to 8am on Sunday.
The national weather service advise the public of the likelihood of icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.
The warning reads: "Rain and hill snow will clear central and southern parts of the area during Saturday evening with a risk of showers further north leaving surfaces wet overnight.
⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️— Met Office (@metoffice) February 18, 2023
Ice across parts of Scotland
Sunday 0000 – 0800
Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs
Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/f6Sq3vgNmP
"This will lead to a risk of some icy patches on untreated surfaces."
The regions and local authorities covered by the warning include Angus, Clackmannanshire, Dundee, Fife, Perth and Kinross, Stirling, Aberdeen andArgyll and Bute.
