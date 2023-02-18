Police said officers were "made aware" of an injured man at a house in the town's Chris Paterson Place on Friday evening.

The 40-year-old was taken to Borders General Hospital, where he died a short time later.

Police have confirmed that a 38-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Enquiries are ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We were made aware of an injured man at a property on Chris Paterson Place in Galashiels around 6pm on Friday, 17 February.

“The 40-year-old was taken to Borders General Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

"A 38-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing.

“The incident occurred within a dwelling and officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation. There was no risk to the wider community.”