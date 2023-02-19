Engineers have been working through the night and since first light to restore electricity to homes affected by Storm Otto.
Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said it had restored power to over 43,000 homes that were impacted by the storm
As of Sunday morning, less than 100 homes remained off supply.
These mainly consist of single premises or small clusters of customers in rural locations across Aberdeenshire.
SSEN said it remains confident all customers who remain off supply will be reconnected by 6pm on Sunday evening at the latest.
In the meantime, it is working closely with local resilience partners to coordinate welfare arrangements and identify those customers who may need additional support.
Mark Rough, Operations Director at SSEN Distribution, said:“After further progress reconnecting customers late last light, our teams have been back out since first light this morning in the final push to repair damage and restore power to those remaining customers who remain off supply.
“We expect to make good progress throughout the course of today and remain confident all customers will be back reconnected by this evening at the latest.
“We continue to work closely with our resilience partners to support our customers as required, particularly those on our Priority Services Register, and would encourage anyone who may need additional support to contact our dedicated teams on the power cut helpline, 105.”
