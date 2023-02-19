The alarm was raised on Thursday after the missing walker, Bristol-native Dr John Pike, failed to return to his accommodation in Portree from a planned walk in Sligachan.

A search for his whereabouts was launched by Skye Mountain Rescue Team, supported by Kintail MRT, RAF Lossiemouth MRT, North Police MRT, Coastguard, SARDA Southern Scotland and Mallaig Lifeboat.

In total, over 50 volunteers and professionals were involved in the search, including local coastguard and Police Scotland search team and dog handlers.

Mr Pike, who had become immobilised after suffering a lower leg injury on Thursday, was found on Saturday morning.

Skye Mountain Rescue Team said he had endured two nights on the open hillside above Loch Coruisk, near to where a wind speed of 95 mph was recorded on Thursday evening.

Talking to Facebook, they wrote: “We would like to wish Dr Pike a speedy recovery and thank everyone involved in the search and rescue.”