The 45-year-old mortgage adviser vanished while walking her dog after dropping her daughters, aged six and nine, at school on January 27.

Officers were called to reports of a body in the River Wyre, close to Rawcliffe Road, on Sunday morning.

Police said that, following the arrival of underwater search team and specialist officers, a body was recovered from the water.

This morning, Sunday, 19 February, you may be aware of police activity around the river near to St Michaels. We want to provide you with an update on that activity.



We were called today at 11:36am to reports of a body in the River Wyre, close to Rawcliffe Road. pic.twitter.com/zTtloX69hJ — Lancashire Police (@LancsPolice) February 19, 2023

No formal identification has yet been carried out, with procedures to identify the body ongoing, the force added.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained.

A statement from Lancashire Police read: "Nicola’s family have been informed of developments and our thoughts are with them at this most difficult of times. We ask that their privacy is respected."