Now it’s hoped Netflix’s golf series Full Swing might give the ancient game the same ‘turbo boost’ that Formula 1 series Drive to Survive has given motorsport.

The series, which dropped on the streaming service last week, follows a tense 2021-2022 season, clouded by the emergence of the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV golf tournament.

In it, cameras follow 14 professionals on the PGA Tour through all four of golf’s Major championships: the Masters, PGA Championship, U.S. Open and 150th Open Championship, held at St Andrews.

While sports enthusiasts are given a gripping behind-the-scenes glimpse at golf’s leading characters’ rivalries and personal foibles, family relationships and locker room melt downs against a backdrop of some of golf’s most desirable locations.

The famous Swilcan bridge on the 18th hole of the Old Course links in St Andrews

The famous Old Course features, as Northern Ireland golfer Rory McIlroy bids to seize the Open Championship title from Aussie rival, Cameron Smith in a battle overshadowed by controversy over the breakaway LIV golf tournament.

The series has ignited hopes that the ‘Netflix treatment’ might inspire a wider audience to watch and play golf in Scotland, at a time when it is already in the grip of a mini-boom.

Golf membership at clubs across the country has increased, a range of new facilities have opened to encourage a new generation of players, and fresh initiatives to grow the game are in the pipeline.

“As the Home of Golf, Scotland is an unmissable destination for golf fans and global television exposure helps raise that profile even further,” said Alan Grant, Senior Golf Manager at national tourism body VisitScotland.

Scotland’s 550 plus golf courses already attract around 220,000 golfing visitors annually, while an estimated 92,000 ‘regular’ visitors to Scotland will also play golf whilst on holiday.

With every £1 spent on green fees said to generate a further £5 on extras such as hotels, restaurants and retail, the nation’s golf industry is put at worth more than £1.1 billion.

Golf tourism is said to account for approximately £286 million annually and support around 4,400 jobs.

That was boosted last year with a string of high profile golf competitions. The Genesis Scottish Open, the Senior Open at Gleneagles, the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open and AIG Women's Open, along with the 150th Open Championship attracted more than 421,000 spectators, with millions of international viewers who tuned in to watch.

While the year concluded with Scotland being named ‘Best Golf Destination in the World’ and ‘Best Golf Destination in Europe’ at the World Golf Awards, the first time in its nine year history.

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, appears in Netflix show

Mr Grant added: “2022 marked a momentous year for Scotland with five of the world’s biggest and most prestigious golf tournaments returning home to Scotland, headlined by the 150th Open.

“Being crowned Best Golf Destination in the World was recognition for everyone in the Scottish golf industry and wider tourism and events sector who work tirelessly to continue that success.”

The new series drops as Scottish Golf points out a surge in interest, with a total playing membership of registered 208,000 golfers, the highest since 2012.

It plans to capitalise with a new platform – Golf, Golf – which is designed to grow the game further with taster sessions and beginners’ programmes.

Backed by golf ambassadors former One Direction star Niall Horan and footballer Gareth Bale, it will eventually be expanded to an international audience, with other sports stars engaged to lure people from other sports into the game.

Meanwhile, a host of new golf facilities have also emerged.

Scotland’s first Topgolf entertainment venue in Rutherglen, which spans three floors of interactive, all-weather games, opened recently, while a new R&A backed golf complex set to open in Glasgow this summer.

The redevelopment of Lethamhill municipal golf course at Hogganfield Loch will include family-friendly golf attractions set alongside other leisure facilities, food courts and golf equipment hire for people to “try before they buy”.

There are also plans for a major education programme across Glasgow, with in-curriculum golf experiences for 42,000 schoolchildren, part of the R&A’s bid to make the game more accessible and inclusive.

Elsewhere, golf is being prescribed by Fife GPs as part of a project to encourage patients to pursue a more active lifestyle, and in Linlithgow a new indoor centre offers simulator bays, offering learners an all year round chance to learn the game.

At Brora Golf Club in Sutherland, there is evidence of how international attention can boost fortunes.

Its 2020 pandemic appeal for financial help was picked up by international golf influencers, creating waves of support.

“It grew awareness of our situation and people responded by buying memberships, sponsoring holes, buying merchandise – it was great,” says club president Andy Stewart.

“Our projected income of £400,000 had disappeared overnight in March 2020. In the end, we raised more than £300,000 that year.”

International support last year – its 130th anniversary – helped secure the club’s future and realise its dream to buy the land on which it sits.

With membership up from 600 to around 1,000 – including a flood of international members – it has embarked on a major upgrade programme.

He thinks the Netflix series could help stimulate even more interest in Scottish golf: “I don’t suppose Drive to Succeed had people rushing to become Formula 1 drivers, but there’s a chance this will create interest and bring in more participants.”

Scenes at the 18th hole of the Open Championship in the series are already giving one St Andrews hotel advertising that money can’t buy – Rusacks St Andrews features in the background.

“We are delighted that the Netflix series, Full Swing, highlights the glory of The Open and the sporting heritage of St Andrews - with our hotel located at the heart of it all,” says Seamus Coen, General Manager.

“Being showcased in such a series allows our hotel to engage with international communities and global golf enthusiasts like never before; there is vast potential to attract new visitors and hopefully become a bucket list hotel for those who visit Scotland.”