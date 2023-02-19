Lesley Paterson, who hails from Stirling, was there to reap the rewards after she bought the rights to the classic German book and spent 16 years trying to get the film off the ground, only to see it win seven honours, including her best adapted screenplay, together with her collaborators Edward Berger and Ian Stokell.

Austin Butler was named best actor for Elvis at the glittering event at London's iconic Royal Festival Hall, while Cate Blanchett won best actress for her role in Tár.

But it was really the night of All Quiet On The Western Front, as well as The Banshees of Inisherin, which scooped four honours.

Berger was named best director for the war movie, which also won best film not in an English language, as well as best original score and cinematography.

The Banshees of Inisherin won best original screenplay, while Barry Keoghan from the hit Irish movie was also named best supporting actor.

Carey Mulligan was incorrectly announced as the winner of the supporting actress award after a translation gaffe while deaf actor Troy Kotsur was presenting. Oscar-winner Kotsur was delivering the announcement by sign language before a miscommunication resulted in Mulligan's name being called for her performance in She Said. The announcer quickly corrected the call and announced The Banshees Of Inisherin star Kerry Condon as the winner.

Taking to the stage, Condon paid tribute to director Martin McDonagh, adding: "Thank you for all the parts you gave me throughout my career. You make me so proud to be an Irish woman."

Cool, calm and collected event host Richard E Grant joked later that he had a defibrillator for Mulligan.

Among the other winners were Charlie Mackesy who said he was "eternally grateful" to the team behind The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse, after winning for best British short animation. The British artist said those involved had "poured their hearts and souls" into the project because they had "believed in what we were doing and hoped it would lighten people's lives a little".

The filmmakers behind Navalny, meanwhile, dedicated winning the Bafta documentary award to investigative journalist Christo Grozev.

Bulgarian Mr Grozev, who features in the documentary about Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and events related to his 2020 poisoning, claimed before the ceremony he and his family were not allowed at the event due to being a "security risk".

At the ceremony, producer Odessa Rae said: "We want to dedicate this award to Christo Grozev, our Bulgarian nerd with a laptop, who could not be with us tonight because his life is under threat by the Russian government and (president) Vladimir Putin."

Mr Grozev subsequently tweeted: "Wow."

On the red carpet stars sported blue ribbons as part of the "With Refugees" initiative, to show support for those displaced, including Ukrainian refugees.

And earlier in the ceremony, Dame Helen Mirren remembered the Queen as the "nation's leading star" as she lead a special tribute to the late monarch at the event. The veteran actress, 77, has portrayed the monarch on stage and screen, winning an Oscar and Bafta for her depiction in 2006's biographical drama The Queen.

The late Queen had a close association with the Academy spanning 50 years which saw her donate to and support initiatives, as well as attend many events.

Taking to the stage at this year's award ceremony at the Royal Festival Hall on Sunday, Bafta fellow Dame Helen said: "Bafta's relationship with Her Majesty was longstanding and Bafta would not be what it is today without her loyal support. In 1953, her coronation broadcast had the world watching. From that time, she was unquestionably the nation's leading lady but as mysterious as a silent film star. Who else could meet the world's most famous singers, actors and performers and turn them into her supporting cast."

"Throughout her 70-year reign, she met cinema's greatest icons and witnessed the evolution of Hollywood's golden age to the birth of the blockbuster. Her Majesty was front row for it all."

The actress also referenced the more than 50 cultural organisations the late monarch supported during her lifetime and the honorary Bafta award she received in 2013 in recognition for her "outstanding patronage of the film and television industries".

Dame Helen continued: "Cinema at its best, does what Her Majesty did effortlessly - bring us together and unite us in a story...

"Your Majesty, you are our nation's leading star. On behalf of Bafta, thank you for all that you have done for our film and television industry."