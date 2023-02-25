Polly Pullar

(Birlinn, £9.99)

In Highland Perthshire, everyone knows that if they come across an orphaned, sickly animal it’s Polly Pullar’s door they should be beating a path to. After more than a quarter of a century, she has established herself as a skilled and knowledgeable wildlife rehabilitator, bringing abandoned or injured animals back from death’s door before returning them to the wild. She’s nursed baby deer, owls and hedgehogs ... but her speciality is that “glorious little arboreal gymnast”, the red squirrel.

Her farm is located in one of the few strongholds red squirrels have left in Britain, after the introduction of the North American grey variety in 1876 pushed them inexorably into the margins. But the invasive new species wasn’t the only threat they faced. The red squirrel, now an iconic and much-loved symbol of Britain’s native wildlife, was for a long time considered a pest and nearly wiped out.

Pullar is on the side of biodiversity, of nature finding its own balance, and the often ill-informed way that humans define certain species as pests or vermin, and thus worthy of extermination, is a theme she returns to many times here. The red squirrel’s public image may have been rehabilitated, but Pullar still faces angry opposition when she advocates for pine martens, her attempts to explain the potentially catastrophic effects of removing a predator from an ecosystem frequently falling on deaf ears.

These arguments are tightly woven into the charming, engrossing story of the many creatures she has fostered over the years. It’s a treat for animal lovers and a tribute to the healing powers of nature, filled with observations and insights into the behaviour of squirrels: their irrepressible mischief and curiosity and surprisingly bad tempers. And she leaves us in no doubt that the joys they have brought her have come at the cost of total commitment, hard work, worn nerves and countless interrupted sleeps. This isn’t a job for the casual dabbler.

The centrepiece of the book is the saga of her tireless efforts to hand-rear three very young squirrel kits, only a few days old and no bigger than a thumb, whose survival hung in the balance. Pullar describes how she had to feed them tiny amounts of milk from a syringe every couple of hours, manually assist them to excrete, keep fleas and dreaded ticks at bay and, as they got more mobile, keep a watchful eye out for neighbourhood cats. It’s never a good idea for a wildlife rehabilitator to get too attached to her patients, for fear that they’ll grow too tame to survive once released back into the wild, but this was one case in which she couldn’t help but become heavily emotionally invested. An equally compelling tale is that of Ruby, a tick-infested baby deer that she couldn’t let go and who ended up becoming her “constant companion”.

And yet, for all the fulfilment she derives from her work, Pullar admits to a constant “despondency” at the thought that time is running out for many species. The closing chapters find her meeting landowners who are rewilding on a grand scale, like Roy Dennis, whose Highland Wildlife Foundation has transformed the Dundonnell Estate, and “madcap philanthropist” Paul Lister, whose ambition is to reintroduce the wolf to his estate of Alladale. In the midst of despair, encounters like these reaffirm her commitment to her way of life, as she finds strength in the realisation that hand-rearing squirrels in a box is part of the same collective effort as reforesting thousands of acres, and gives hope for the future.

ALASTAIR MABBOTT