Formula 1: Drive to Survive.

Tell me more.

The hit Netflix documentary series returns for a much-anticipated fifth run, charting the highs and lows of the 2022 F1 World Championship. Drama, rivalries, nail-biting tension – think of it as the car racing equivalent of a particularly juicy soap opera. Buckle up …

Is it that good?

Formula 1: Drive to Survive has been credited with sparking soaring popularity for the sport, particularly in the US where it hasn’t traditionally gripped audiences. The fourth series garnered the show’s biggest audience to date, breaking into the Netflix weekly Top 10 in 56 countries.

Anything else?

Fans will be delighted to hear that after a notable absence, reigning two-time champion Max Verstappen will return for the latest instalment. The Red Bull driver has spoken publicly about how he was upset with his portrayal in the debut series and has boycotted it ever since.

Belgian-Dutch star Verstappen has claimed the show “faked rivalries” that didn’t exist and was also unhappy with how his friend Lando Norris came across in an edited exchange with former McLaren teammate Daniel Ricciardo.

Although Verstappen was shown in race footage for series two to four, he declined to be interviewed despite being a key protagonist in the unfolding events.

When can I watch?

Formula 1: Drive to Survive, Netflix, from Friday.