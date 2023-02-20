Lancashire Police confirmed that a body recovered on Sunday morning was that of the 45-year-old mortgage adviser who was first reported missing on January 27.

The body was found around a mile from where she had last been seen.

She had been walking her dog in St Michael’s on Wyre after dropping her daughters, aged six and nine, at school on January 27.

Her family have said they “will never be able to comprehend what Nikki had gone through in her last moments”, adding “that will never leave us”.

Speaking at a press briefing at police headquarters on Monday, Assistant Chief Constable Peter Lawson confirmed the body had been identified as Ms Bulley.

He said: “Sadly, we are now able to confirm that yesterday we recovered Nicola Bulley from the River Wyre.

“Nicola’s family have been informed and are of course devastated. Our thoughts are with them at this time as well as with all her loved ones and the wider community.

“We recognise the huge impact that Nicola’s disappearance has had on her family and friends, but also on the people of St Michael’s.

“We would like to thank all of those who have helped during what has been a hugely complex and highly emotional investigation.

“Today’s development is not the outcome any of us would have wanted, but we hope that it can at least start to provide some answers for Nicola’s loved ones, who remain foremost in our thoughts.”

Ms Bulley’s family described her as the "centre of our world".

The family said: “We will never forget Nikki, how could we, she was the centre of our world, she was the one who made our lives so special and nothing will cast a shadow over that.

“Our girls will get the support they need from the people who love them the most.”

It is understood that a man and a woman discovered the body and called police.

Lancashire Constabulary said officers were called to the River Wyre close to Rawcliffe Road at around 11.35am.

“An underwater search team and specialist officers have subsequently attended the scene, entered the water and have sadly recovered a body,” a statement said.

On Monday morning, police officers and community support officers were in the village of St Michael’s on Wyre.

The police force has come under fire after making Ms Bulley’s struggles with alcohol and perimenopause public three weeks after she vanished.

The Home Secretary has said she was not “wholly satisfied” with the response of Lancashire Police’s chief constable to questions about their decision to release elements of Nicola Bulley’s into the public domain.

Suella Braverman said that an internal investigation in Lancashire Constabulary before opening up discussion of an external review.