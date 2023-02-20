Andrew Innes, 52, was found guilty of murdering Bennylyn Burke, 25, and Jellica Burke after a five-day trial at the High Court in Edinburgh at the start of this month.

Bennylyn Burke, 25, and her daughter, Jellica, two,

He was also convicted of sexually abusing the toddler and raping another child at his Dundee home between February 20 and March 5 2021.

During the trial, Innes admitted to killing the mother and daughter but denied murder, lording a special defence of diminished responsibility.

Judge Lord Beckett instructed the jury to return guilty verdicts on both murder charges, following medical evidence heard on Innes’ state of mind at the time.

The jury spent just under two and half hours to find him guilty of the crimes.

Passing sentence, Lord Beckett said the “difficult and harrowing” case was one of the worst to have come before a Scottish court and told Innes he must serve a minimum of 36 years in jail.

However, Innes' legal team have now informed the court of intentions to appeal the conviction and sentence.

A Scottish Court Service spokesman said: "A notice of intention to appeal against conviction and sentence was lodged on February 17."

The team will now move to lodge the appeal and state their grounds for a hearing.

The court will be able to decide whether there are sufficient grounds for an appeal.

After the sentence was passed at the start of February, Ms Burke’s relatives paid tribute to the “hope and light” of their family.

Family members of Bennylyn Burke, sister Shela Aquino (left) and father Ben Aquino (second right) outside Edinburgh High Court after Andrew Innes was found guilty (Image: PA)

“Bennylyn had bright ideas and big dreams. She bravely left home to seek a better future in a country far away. Instead, she found the worst cruelty we could ever imagine at the hands of someone she trusted,” they said in a joint statement at the time.

“We shall be forever haunted by what happened to her in this far off place such a long way from us, her family.

“In the Philippines, poor families like ours very often have daughters and sisters who seek to fulfil their dreams for a better future abroad. Never do we imagine it will end in such terror and horror.”

They said a large part of their family had been taken from them, and said they would now “never know our beloved Jellica or ever see her grow up”.

“Women and girls must be protected from predators like Andrew Innes,” they said.

“There is nothing that can restore Bennylyn and Jellica to us. But the jury’s guilty verdict for murder provides some comfort to our family and friends and brings justice for Bennylyn and Jellica.”

Speaking outside the High Court on February 6, Detective Chief Inspector Graham Smith said the murders had “shocked and appalled us all”.

“In almost 30 years of policing, the depravity shown by Andrew Innes was beyond anything I, or colleagues, had witnessed before,” he said.

“Not only did he callously take the lives of a young mother and an innocent child, he then set out to escape justice by burying their bodies beneath his kitchen floor.

“His actions showed no regard for human life, or for the suffering and anguish he brought to their loved ones.”