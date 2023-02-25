Gardeners will be unable to buy peat-based compost by 2024, so at long last, we will all be using peat-free products. Manufacturers are constantly improving their composts, but there are still some duffers. I for one rely on Which? Gardening’s annual assessment of the composts. As I show, these rigorous tests can produce unexpected results.
This year, they tested a selection of brands. When testing seed sowing compost, they used ‘Red Alert’ and Petunia ‘Express Gold’. Twice a week they checked how many germinated and after that assessed every week how well they were growing. For young plants they chose tomato ‘Tumbling Tom Red’ and Marigold ‘Tiger Eyes’ and they grew these on for six weeks, assessing their development every week. Both varieties were greedy feeders so the researchers tested how nutritious the different composts were.
Which? Gardening found that Fertile Fibre Original Seed Compost was the best overall performer. A coir, vermiculite and loam mix, it proved every bit as good as peat-based composts. Fertile Fibre Original Multi Purpose took second place. Coir-based with vermiculite and loam added, unlike many multipurpose brands, it included plant feed. Like their seed compost, multipurpose had good germination rates and plants developed well.
Moorland Gold Seed & Cutting compost was next on the roll of honour. It uses peat particles collected from the filters used to purify drinking water. This peat would have to be removed anyway and has not been specially dug, releasing carbon in the process.
Interestingly, Which? recommended gardeners should avoid Dalefoot Wool Compost for Seeds. The mix was too nutritious for petunias to germinate and seedlings were stunted. Even the tomatoes did poorly. Most young veg plants are greedy feeders and need a nutrient-rich compost to grow strongly. If the young plant runs out of nutrients it will slow or stop its growth and may never fully recover. The exceptions are some root vegetables like carrots and parsnips which may lazily keep their developing roots near the surface if they feel little need to grow downwards.
Whatever compost you buy, check how heavy the bag feels: if it has been left out in the rain it will be heavy and have lost much of its nutrient. Don’t buy any compost with a faded label that has clearly been weathered for some time. Old compost changes and does not produce the expected results.
Plant of the week
ANEMONE BLANDA VAR. ROSEA ‘PINK STAR’ does indeed have bright pink star-shaped flowers with a white “eye”. The species is a woodland plant so give Anemone blanda humus-rich but well-drained soil that is fairly dry in summer. Clumps readily spread but the plant is low-growing, 10-20 cm, so best at the front of a border or under roses or shrubs that will not yet be in leaf.
The dark green leaves are attractively divided and last in to the summer to recharge the knobbly tubers.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here