More than £8 million has for the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Scotland Turkey-Syria Earthquake Appeal, which has been providing desperately-needed aid in the two countries.

More than 44,000 people are thought to have died in the disaster in 6 February, with millions left without shelter or access to vital supplies.

The DEC said that more support is needed and have renewed their appeal for donations, as freezing conditions worsen the situation with hundreds of thousands left homeless, many of them injured.

The DEC brings together 15 leading UK aid charities at times of crisis overseas. Fourteen of these are responding in Turkey and Syria including the six members in Scotland, Christian Aid, Islamic Relief, Oxfam, Tearfund, Save the Children and the Red Cross.

Sally Foster Fulton of Christian Aid in Scotland and head of the Appeal effort here said: “The wonderful response that we have seen across the country show real compassion and generosity from the Scottish public, especially during the cost-of-living crisis.

“We are so grateful for every single donation, however large or small. The images we have all seen and heard from Turkey and Syria have been profoundly shocking but the desire to help has shone through.”

She added: “With these sums of money, our 15 member charities and their local partners can accelerate their efforts to deliver vital shelter in freezing temperatures as well as reach so many more people with vital medical supplies, food and clean water.

“With this support we are determined to help those most affected in the days, weeks and months ahead.”

Donations can be made at www.dec.org.uk/ or by calling 0370 60 60 610

Text SUPPORT to 70787 to donate £10