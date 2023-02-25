Eleanor Catton

Granta, £20

Review by Rosemary Goring

Although its title might suggest a Scottish setting, Booker-prize winning novelist Eleanor Catton’s Birnam Wood takes place in New Zealand, whose wilder regions bear some similarity to the Highlands where the original woods once stood. Despite its murderous echoes, Birnam Wood is the name chosen by a youthful eco-collective, a group of guerilla gardeners who plant and reap on unclaimed or forgotten patches of land.

The rewards of these micro plots are meagre, meaning its members are always uncertain what the future holds. Yet they remain hopeful they are on the right side of history. As Shelley, one of the foremost members of the group, reflects: “Agitation had lost its juvenile cast … An aura of prescience now permeated Birnam Wood.”

At the heart of the plot is what happens to this tight-knit band when an American billionaire opens up the possibility of gifting them a huge swathe of land to colonise.

As with free lunches, so with this mogul’s offer: can he be trusted, and what will getting into bed with such a man do for the anti-establishment, anti-capitalist principles of this radical organisation?

The billionaire in question is Robert Lemoine, head of a tech-giant which specialises in surveillance equipment. He could not be more of a cardboard cut-out villain, as Catton must be aware: good-looking, persuasive, mercurial, flying his own private helicopter, and with a troubled childhood which has fuelled his ferocious and ruthless drive to succeed.

In a corner of an imaginary national park in the south island, Lemoine is in the process of buying a farm with abundant land. Pretending to be yet another Silicon Valley doomsday prepper intent on building a bunker in advance of Armageddon, his true objective is to mine for rare-earth minerals, regardless of the devastating environmental impact: “If he pulled this off … he would become, by several orders of magnitude, the richest person who had ever lived.” All that is missing is the evil cackle as he anticipates world domination.

The current owner of the farm is Sir Owen Darvish, newly knighted for services to conservation, who made his money in pest control. Apart from a love of orange-fronted parakeets, Darvish has no interest in conservation.

When the novel opens, the sale has yet to be completed, the matter complicated by a massive landslide. Before this, however, Lemoine had already secretly begun his mining operation hence, no doubt, the landslide.

When he is ambushed by the appearance of Mira, the leader of Birnam Wood, who is scouting the area as a possible new location, he decides to turn her arrival to his advantage. Switching on the charm, he manages – incredibly – to make her consider getting into partnership with him. The rest of the group are by turns uneasy and excited at this potentially game-changing prospect. Tony, a wannabe journalist, is the only one unshakeably opposed. In what follows, he is the steady ethical centre of the story, recognising Lemoine as the antithesis of what the collective stands for.

With Birnam Wood, Catton has moved very far from the period and tone of her Booker-winning The Luminaries, which took place in New Zealand during the gold rush. That doorstopper was a novel of high literary artifice, where nothing was as it seemed and the adage “less is more” was turned on its head.

Birnam Wood feels slighter in ambition as well as scale. While Lemoine is a pantomime villain, Catton not wasting time on nuances or depth, there’s a playfulness in her depiction of Sir Darvish and his wife. Theirs is a shrewd portrait of a couple who have cleverly negotiated their way in life. Without being utterly venal, they have always put their own interests first, and consequently thrived.

The amused tone with which she treats them is absent with her main eco-warrior, whom she dissects as if on the therapist’s couch: “Like all self-mythologising rebels, Mira preferred enemies to rivals, and often turned her rivals into enemies, the better to disdain them as secret agents of the status quo.”

Tony, meanwhile, is like an environmentalist billboard, endlessly rehearsing his resentments against a heedless and self-serving world. With page-long rants about capitalism, and cub reporter zeal, he represents the ideological foundation on which the novel stands.

His rage is compounded by a sense of generational betrayal: “He felt a wave of fury and despair roll over him at the sheer inexorability of late-capitalist degradation not just of the environment, not just of civic institutions, not just of intellectual and political ideals, but worse, of his own expectations, of what he even felt was possible any more ... ”

One of the problems with this novel is that it is a story about extreme abuse of wealth and influence, leading inexorably to what you might call a zero sum game. As the nature of the pact Birnam Wood has entered into gradually becomes clear, the plot descends into schlock; you can easily imagine it turned into a blockbuster movie.

That is not the least of its disappointments. Although Catton has an ear for dialogue, she also has a tendency to lecture: “So long as there was avarice, so long as there was loneliness and envy and ambition and boredom and addiction he, Lemoine, would be untouchable.”

The intensity of much of the text mirrors the ideals of her eco-warriors, yet there is an attention to detail – especially in the use of the internet and mobile phones – that jars, as when Shelley is texting: “the receipt function that marked the message as ‘delivered’ didn’t update the tag to ‘read’: Mira must have already turned off her phone and gone to bed.” Useful for future historians perhaps, less compelling for readers today.

Something more subtle is going on, however, beneath the one-dimensional storyline. This is a tale of profound cynicism about power and corruptibility, whether of an individual or a government. As Catton seems to suggest, when even those who are trying to live with compassion for the earth can be easily derailed, what hope for the planet? In the end, the Birnam Wood collective, which began as a cry against the establishment, returns to its Shakespearean roots, becoming instead a byword for tragedy.