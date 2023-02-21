The production by Lin-Manuel Miranda is embarking on its first UK tour with a nine-week season planned for the Festival Theatre in Edinburgh.

Telling the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton - the son of Ayrshire-born James A Hamilton, the hip-hop musical has received major acclaim since its premiere in 2015.

It is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Alexander Hamilton and how he rose to become George Washington's right-hand man.

The Pulitzer-winning show is being brought to Edinburgh by Cameron Mackintosh, the British producer of Les Miserables and The Phantom of the Opera, and the show’s original American producer Jeffrey Seller.

Scottish actor Reuben Joseph is also set to take on the leading role as the show reaches Edinburgh from February 28 to April 27 next year.

Speaking on the tour, Mr Mackintosh said: “Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton is indisputably the most brilliant, ground-breaking, contemporary musical of modern times.

“I feel extraordinarily fortunate that Lin and my friend Jeffrey Seller, the show’s original producer, have entrusted me with their wonderful musical in the UK and Ireland.

"The London production opened in 2017 at the Victoria Palace, a theatre I completely rebuilt to house Hamilton, where it continues to play and has proved to be as big a success as the Broadway original.

“So, I’m thrilled that it’s time to put together a second British national touring company to bring this great show to our leading cities, opening first in Manchester, followed by Edinburgh – not far from where the real story of Alexander Hamilton began in Ayrshire, where his father was born in the 1700s, before he moved to Nevis in the West Indies.”

The musical is decorated is a number of accolades including 11 Tony Awards, seven Olivier Awards and a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album in 2016.

Fiona Gibson, chief executive of Capital Theatres, which runs the Festival Theatre, said: “We’re utterly thrilled to be hosting the Scottish premiere of Hamilton at the Festival Theatre.

“To have this iconic show which has delighted audiences round the world here at the Festival Theatre and in Edinburgh where Lin-Manuel Miranda once busked at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe is really special.”

Tickets are due to go on sale on March 13.