Police were called to the Union Canal by Strawberry Bank in Linlithgow, West Lothian on Tuesday morning.

Officers have remained at the scene throughout the day amid ongoing enquiries.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are in attendance at Strawberry Bank, Linlithgow following the discovery of a body within the water.

"Police were called around 9.30am on Tuesday, 21 February, 2023 and enquiries are ongoing.”