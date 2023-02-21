A body has been recovered from a canal in a Scottish town.

Police were called to the Union Canal by Strawberry Bank in Linlithgow, West Lothian on Tuesday morning. 

Officers have remained at the scene throughout the day amid ongoing enquiries.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are in attendance at Strawberry Bank, Linlithgow following the discovery of a body within the water.

"Police were called around 9.30am on Tuesday, 21 February, 2023 and enquiries are ongoing.”