ONE in three patients with suspected bowel cancer have waited over two months for a colonoscopy.
The latest figures on Scotland’s bowel screening programme also show a slight widening in the uptake gap between those living in the most and least deprived areas.
All adults aged 50 to 75 are eligible for bowel screening, but uptake ranges from 75 per cent in the most affluent postcodes to just 54% in the poorest. The target is 60%.
However, among those patients diagnosed with bowel cancer via screening, there is no evidence that pandemic disruption resulted in a larger proportion of cases being picked up at a later stage.
The report from Public Health Scotland covers the period from May 2020 to April 2022, which includes some of the period in 2020 when routine cancer screening services were paused due to Covid.
Routine bowel screening resumed in October 2020, following a six-month suspension.
Over the two years covered by the report, a total of 29,228 people who returned a stool sample had a positive result - signalling possible cancer.
Three quarters of these individuals attended for a colonoscopy, and 1,132 were subsequently confirmed to have bowel cancer.
Of those cases diagnosed as a result of screening, 61 per cent were detected at stages one or two, when the disease is most treatable. This compares to 59% between May 2018 and March 2020.
The PHS report showed that the percentage of patients who had waited longer than eight weeks for a colonoscopy following a positive screening result had increased from an average of 27% between May 2019 and April 2021 to 34% during the 2020 to 2022 period.
In the Lanarkshire and Greater Glasgow and Clyde areas, nearly 80% of the patients referred between 2020 and 2022 had waited over eight weeks.
Overall, however, performance was actually better than pre-pandemic levels.
Between May 2018 and March 2020, 44% of those referred had waited over eight weeks for an colonoscopy.
