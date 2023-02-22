Mentoring social enterprise The Wise Group’s second annual fuel poverty report also found families with young children have been hit hardest, with four in five single parents saying their mental health had been impacted by the cost-of-living crisis, with families with children the only group to ration energy more than food.

However, it is not just families with young children who are struggling to make ends meet as 43 per cent of retired people surveyed said they ration food when bills are tight, at the cost of extreme physical and mental deterioration, with food being the first to go for 27% of working age households.

Read more: Glasgow's Finnieston – is hospitality bubble set to burst

Fear of being cut off has reached extreme levels, with one individual reporting that they had hoarded £600 on her prepayment meter out of terror of going without energy and had rationed food to do so.

On being cut off, Alex from Glasgow, said: “I was left without power for a year in my house. I was still getting bills from the last tenant, and I was cut off. When that cold snap came there, I was put down as priority, but it was still three weeks until they put a new meter in. I had five hours on the phone until I would get an answer. I only got the meter changed because my mentor put in a formal complaint.”

Among those eligible for fuel vouchers, 80% of disabled people said their physical health has deteriorated as a result of rising bills, and over 77% of people said that their mental health had been impacted by spiralling costs.

The Wise Group, which has a base in Glasgow, said the shocking figures are a result of the largest investigation of its kind. More than 300 people were interviewed and insight from 65,000 vulnerable households was used to find solutions in the fight against poverty.

The results were launched before a crowd including Ofgem, the NHS, politicians, and civil servants at Parliament.

The report recommends a permanent ban on forced pre-payment meter conversions, including low-income households in support schemes, the introduction of longer-term financial and mentoring support and the replacement of the energy price cap with a system where support is proportional to need.

Sean Duffy, CEO of the Wise Group, said: “We know what poverty looks, smells, sounds, tastes and feels like, and we know what it costs. This winter, our mentors conducted hundreds of frank and insightful interviews with those most in need, breaking down barriers with kindness and compassion in search of viable solutions to the cost-of-living crisis.

"As the UK’s leading relational mentoring social enterprise, every year we meaningfully support more than 65,000 households to break the cycle of poverty, at home, at work and in the community. Through this crisis, we have distributed millions of pounds in financial support and cleared millions of pounds of debt – with change locked in with relational mentoring. Across communities, people seek to have their voices heard and listened to, their ideas given fair hearing and their stories told. Kindness and compassion are never far off, and they go a long, long way.”

Read more: Dragons' Den stars blown away by Scots bagpiper's appearance

Focus groups, including a Glasgow-based, featured in the report recounted how children are being hospitalised by dilapidated conditions in households, medical equipment is being turned off, pensioners are foregoing food, all while unprecedented levels of financial support is being rolled out to prevent a Victorian situation becoming a medieval one.

Among the findings was that more than two thirds of people on prepayment meters said their physical health had been impacted by the cost-of-living crisis or preferred not to say, compared to less than 50% on other payment types. Foodbank use was also 50% greater for those on prepayment meters than those on other payment types.

The report also evidences the impact that a trusting and perceptive relationship with a mentor can have. Yvonne, a Wise Group Mentor, recounted the case of an older lady being treated for cancer.

She said: “A lady is undergoing treatment for cancer and is poorly. Macmillan’s had contacted us because she had switched off her heating through fear of costs. When I first spoke with her, she told me her heating system had cost her £110 in 10 days. When I let her know a couple of days later that she had been awarded £821.97 she was overwhelmed. Even her daughter had been trying to get her to put the heating on for her health and recovery. With that credit in her account, she promised to put her heating on, and we will be working on getting her back on her feet from there.”

Energy Secretary Michael Matheson said the report sets out the incredibly challenging circumstances facing many thousands of households struggling to meet their energy costs.

He said: “The Scottish Government continues to work with energy companies, consumer organisations and the third sector to support as many people as possible with their energy bills.

“But to truly tackle fuel poverty and ensure this situation doesn’t become a recurring position in our society, we require long-term, sustained action and a holistic approach to shift the focus. Through our Fuel Poverty Strategy and Heat in Buildings Strategy, the Scottish Government has set out its clear vision and ambition, towards making our homes warmer, greener and cheaper to run, which will be accelerated over the coming years.”

The Wise Group survey involved 290 people across the UK 262 of which were Scots.