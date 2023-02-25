A versatile and convenient device to expand the available ports to any computer.

Good points?

The dock allows users to connect multiple peripherals to their laptop or desktop computer through a single USB-C port. This is ideal as most newly produced business laptops have minimal connectivity inputs to reduce size and weight.

It has also been designed to act as a laptop stand to raise the computer and hide the dock should you be seeking a clean and uncluttered desk.

Supporting dual-monitor setup, this allows users to have a larger display area and increase their productivity. The resolution up to 4K at 60Hz is ideal for video editing, graphic design or playing games.

The hub includes HDMI, VGA, and mini-DisplayPort outputs for connecting multiple monitors, as well as x3 USB-A and USB-C ports for connecting peripherals. Additionally, it has SD, TF card slots and a gigabit ethernet port for a reliable wired internet connection. There is also a mini-DisplayPort to DisplayPort adapter included.

A single USB-C port that supports Power Delivery allows users to charge their laptops while they're connected to the dock. This is a nice feature for those who have a single USB-C port which is used to power their computer.

Bad points?

The connecting USB-C cable is short and hardwired so you can’t extend this which limits its placement.

Best for ...

Those looking for a compact and versatile docking station that can support multiple peripherals and high-resolution displays.

Avoid if ...

You have an older computer without a USB-C input as this device won’t be compatible without additional converters.

Score: 9/10.

Sandberg USB-C All-in-1 Docking Station, £135.67 (amazon.co.uk)