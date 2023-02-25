Into the Grand Canyon with Nick Knowles.

Crikey. That’s a big renovation project.

Err, this isn’t an episode of the BBC series DIY SOS. Knowles is presenting a two-part travel special for Channel 5.

I’ll need more information.

Almost six million tourists visit the Arizona beauty spot each year. Knowles gets his trip off to a flying start with a bird’s-eye view of the mile-deep canyon from a zipline.

That sounds just gorges.

Cease and desist. I’ll do the jokes. Viewers will certainly feel “sedimental” looking at panoramas of this geological wonder.

But there is a darker side to the Grand Canyon too. On average, the site sees 12 fatalities from heat stroke, accidental falls and other medical emergencies each year. Knowles learns how a search and rescue operation is carried out within the inhospitable environment.

Anything else?

The area is home to the famed Grand Canyon Caverns where, during the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, the US government stored emergency food and water rations.

Knowles discovers that they also contain a wedding chapel, a stage for rock bands and a hotel suite, complete with double bed, bathroom, TV and a toilet – albeit with a limited number of flushes allowed per night.

When can I watch?

Into the Grand Canyon with Nick Knowles begins on Channel 5, Thursday, 9pm.