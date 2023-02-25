The feedback we got from Herald readers indicated that many of you are perhaps interested in volunteering but would like to know more about how a complete novice is transformed into a competent adviser. As one person put it, “I don’t want to be thrown into the deep end”. So we thought we’d use this space this week to answer those concerns.

First off, let’s just say it. The Scottish Citizens Advice network would be nothing without its volunteers. Currently around 1,500 people volunteer in the 59 CABs all over Scotland. The average time they give each week is six hours. If they were paid the average wage for those hours, the total salary bill would be about £7.7 million per year. This fantastic contribution is the lifeblood of our work.

And no, you don’t get thrown in at the deep end. We are very proud of our brand and so we offer the best possible training and mentoring process to ensure that, not only are our advisers feel able to do the job, but the public is getting the best possible service.

I’m proud to be part of the Learning and Standards Team at CAS. We write, update, and maintain the Adviser Training Programme, which all volunteers go through.

CABs offer advice across a wide range of areas, like benefits, debt, housing, employment, consumer, immigration, and more. So, our training must equip an adviser to be able to provide advice in all these areas.

It’s not a matter of becoming an expert in all of them though – we have a centralised online advice system which any adviser can use to find the right solutions for a particular case. Our training just covers the basics of all of these topics, as well as interview skills, data protection, the aims and principles of the service, and equalities and diversity.

Each stage of the training is made up of a blend of learning activities, including e-learning modules, self-study booklets, video clips, adviser checklists, etc. Accessibility and flexibility allow trainees to complete this learning in any location where they have a computer or tablet, and at their own pace.

Alongside these learning activities, trainees also have to complete CAB practice, i.e. actual advising in a CAB. This begins with shadowing experienced advisers, then moves on to taking client interviews while being observed by mentors. This approach means trainees can learn in a safe and supported way, which in turn helps reinforce the learning.

So the training is thorough, but done in a trainee-centred way. It takes at least three months for a person to complete it.

Becoming a CAB adviser is a great way to help your community and also gain transferrable skills, experience and contacts. If you’re thinking about volunteering with us, I hope I’ve reassured you that our training and mentoring system will see you right. If you want to know more or to apply, please go to your local CAB or to https://www.cas.org.uk/about-us/volunteer-citizens-advice-bureau.

Jo Wood is a Learning and Standards Officer at Citizens Advice Scotland.