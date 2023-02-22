Ulva Ferry is situated on the far western coast of the Isle of Mull, around a 40-minute drive from Tobermory.

The project is being taken forward by the Mull and Iona Community Trust (MICT), which has led several projects at Ulva Ferry for more than a decade.

These have included six new homes, and a transport scheme that uses a hybrid minibus and electric car to connect Ulva Ferry with shops, health services and social activities across Mull.

A new pontoon has also been installed for visiting yachts, and car park, and motorhome pitches created with electric and water hook-ups and chemical waste disposal for visitors.

This latest initiative will see development of a new building to provide facilities for visitors and residents. It will also act as a community hub, providing much needed space for the growing local community.

The building will include toilets, showers, laundrette and kitchen, as well as a storeroom and office, and a multifunction room.

Since 2011, MICT has focused on the recovery and resilience of the Ulva Ferry population and wider community, which is home to around 150 people.

A short ferry ride from Ulva Ferry takes you to the Isle of Ulva

Morag Goodfellow, HIE’s area manager for Argyll and the Islands said: “Supporting the strengthening of community resilience, particularly in our most remote areas, is a crucial part of our remit and fundamental to our region’s economy. We work with community organisations across the Highlands and Islands to support projects that build capacity and bring economic and social benefits.

“MICT is a great example. This latest initiative by the Trust will generate much needed income at Ulva Ferry. It will add more value to community owned assets by enhancing the visitor offering, and it will further strengthen community and population resilience.

“I am delighted we have been able to provide support and look forward to seeing the project take shape.”

Moray Finch, MICT’s general manager said: “The whole team is delighted with the support from HIE to get this project over the line for the Ulva Ferry community. From the support ten years ago for the Local Development Officer, HIE has stood beside us helping to strengthen the Ulva Ferry Community, we just couldn’t have achieved what we have without HIE.”