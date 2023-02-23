They’ve also recognised those companies which have shown exceptional levels of professionalism, innovation and, in particular, resilience in the face of the many challenges that have arisen in recent years.

As preparations get underway for this year’s awards ceremony, which will take place on Thursday, 20 April at DoubleTree by Hilton in Glasgow, those challenges have not gone away, with skills shortages, issues caused by Brexit and the changing nature of working practices adding new dimensions to the business of placing people in roles.

There are 15 categories in this year’s awards, including HR Team of the Year and Best Employer. In addition, there will also be a Chairman’s Award for Outstanding Achievement, as well as a further six categories, including Best Recruitment Consultancy and Recruitment Consultant of the Year, which will be voted upon by service users.

The closing date for entries is Friday, 17 March, and Alistair Dickson, Director of People and Technology at Quarriers, which is headline sponsor of the event, is urging those in the sector to put themselves and colleagues forward for awards.

He says: “People are at the heart of our organisation and, as previous category winners, we know how valuable it is for any business to recognise exceptional achievements in recruitment for teams who work hard to generate outstanding results. So, if you are proud of your team, then I recommend a nomination.”

His words have been echoed by Hazel Gillespie, Director, Gillespie People Solutions, who says: “Gillespie People Solutions are delighted to once again sponsor the Best Recruitment Consultant of the Year category, which is such a fantastic way to recognise the top talent in our industry.

“As the leading specialist recruitment-to-recruitment and in-house talent acquisition consultancy in Scotland, we use our integrity, passion and expertise to match the right candidates to some of the best recruitment businesses across Scotland. Supporting these industry awards is a real testament of our commitment to the recruitment industry.

“We encourage all the best recruitment consultants operating at the top of their game to get their entries in before the deadline. As the saying goes, ‘You’ve got to be in it to win it.’”

Other sponsors include hospitality tech specialists, Zonal, and Catriona Dick, Group Head of Human Resources, says: “Zonal are truly delighted to be sponsoring the Best Diversity & Inclusion Initiative award in this year’s s1jobs Recruitment Awards. With the world continually evolving, diversity and inclusion are increasingly important for employers, not only in the attraction and retention of talent, but for all-round business success.

“We are keen to celebrate the huge diversity in our industry in Scotland and look forward to learning more about each of the inspiring entries on awards night.”

And Lorraine McGrath, CEO, Simon Community Scotland, said: “We are delighted to be sponsoring this year’s Creative Idea Award. Creativity can come from the most unexpected sources, bringing people together in finding solutions and opportunities in a challenging world.

“This award is a great opportunity to showcase your talent and your creative spirit. So go on, create an application and come celebrate with your team.”

The awards ceremony itself will be a time for celebration as well as for networking amongst some of the best people and highest-performing organisations in the business. Full details of all the categories and how to enter be found at https://www.s1recruitmentawards.co.uk/