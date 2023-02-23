At least five plinths from gravesides have been dragged over from grave sites in St Kentigern’s RC Cemetery in Glasgow and placed next to council property in the form of large public realm planters on areas of tarmac, near to areas of the graveyard that have been plagued by fly-tipping.

The cemetery, located in the Lambhill/Cadder area of the city, was established in 1882 and is home to the graves of more than 300 soldiers who served in the First World War and Second World War, as well as a memorial to the 22 miners who lost their lives as the Cadder pit disaster of 1913.

The Herald visited the cemetery this week and noticed that one of the plinths, which appears to have been part of a cross that is located at a nearby graveside, is clearly marked with the names of the family who erected the headstone and the deceased.

Tyre tracks, made by what appears to be a JCB excavator or other type of construction equipment vehicle, were also evident in the grass areas next to where the headstones have been moved to.

The alarm was first raised by local community Facebook group No1seems2care, which posted its concerns about the need for the headstones to be relocated to specific locations to address “the problem with vehicles and fly-tipping”, labelling the decision to do so “disrespectful and unacceptable”.

The post read: “We understand there is a problem with vehicle using Lambhill Cemetery and fly-tipping.

The entrance to St Kentigern's RC Cemetery (Image: James Galloway, Herald and Times Group)

“But using plinths from graves can’t be the only solution, especially when the plintha are actually clearly marked with the families’ names and details.

“These are actually part of the headstones placed there to mark the resting place of lost loved ones.

“They have been dragged over to specific locations and deployed beside Glasgow City Council’s items to block vehicle access.

“Imagine you have seen the bottom of your family’s headstone, with your family’s details on it being used in such a way. It’s disrespectful and unacceptable.”

Locals and families with loved ones buried in the cemetery reacted in fury to the post. One person responded by writing: “Total lack of respect for the dead. I never heard of anything so crude and ignorant!”. Another wrote: “Not even the dead can be shown respect these days. Such disgusting people doing this.”

A third added “Absolutely disgusting behaviour”, while a fourth went as far to suggest that the plinths could have been moved to block vehicle access as a money-making exercise, writing: “I’ve just been up this morning visiting my son’s grave and seen this. This is absolutely appalling, again anything to save money. So disrespectful to our lost souls, these plinths belong to someone’s memorial, it’s disgusting using them like of pieces rubble, shameful.”

One of the plinths in the graveyard (Image: Herald Scotland)

Bob Doris, MSP for Glasgow Maryhill and Springburn, called the use of plinths and headstones to block paths as both wholly unacceptable and “deeply insensitive”.

He told The Herald: “Over the years, I have heard from constituents who have raised fly-tipping concerns.

“Indeed, I have made representations on various occasions to Glasgow City Council on this matter.

“Therefore, I can appreciate there may be a case to restrict access at times to reduce the frequency and impact of fly-tipping. This needs to be considered carefully.

“However, using plinths and headstones from the graveyard to block paths is wholly unacceptable as well as deeply insensitive. I will be writing to Glasgow City Council to ask that this practice ends and plinths and headstones are returned to their original locations.”

In March 2018, bollards were installed at the entrance to the adjacent Lambhill Cemetery and Western Necropolis in an attempt to deter fly-tippers after the council cleared the wooded area between Lambhill Cemetery, Western Necropolis and St Kentigern’s of hundreds of tyres, abandoned items of furniture and kitchen appliances and wooden pallets.As well as fly-tipping concerns, locals and those with loved ones buried in St Kentigern’s and Lambhill Cemetery/Western Necropolis have also been troubled by joyriding.

Glasgow City Council denied that the stones used to block vehicle access were from headstones. A council spokesman said: “Any fly-tipping at these cemeteries is utterly abhorrent and we have been taking steps to prevent access for those involved in the illegal dumping of waste.

“The stones have previously been discarded following, for example, a replacement memorial being installed.

“The inscribed part of a memorial would never be used for the purpose shown in the pictures.”