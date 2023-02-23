AS Glasgow City Council attempts to juggle its pressured finances ("Anger after charges for Botanic Gardens are ‘slipped through’", The Herald, February 22), it may consider a review of its current working policies in order to improve efficiencies.
Recently when trying to appeal a wrongly-issued parking ticket (from an over-zealous warden not bothering to check the RingGo database), I found that one can no longer simply drop in to the relevant office at the City Chambers and speak to a council employee in person. The reason being that most are still working from home post-Covid.
Having spoken to one or two "council employees" delighting in this policy as they find they have considerably more "free time", and given the passage of time and the fact that all private firms now have staff returning on-site, this is utter nonsense.
It would be common sense for the council to recall their staff to their offices thereby ensuring productivity and efficiency are at the levels expected – then to consider reducing unnecessary staff numbers instead of cutting essential services. This might also provide a much-needed boost to Glasgow city centre shops, cafes and restaurants – about whom the council appear not to care.
Or is the reason that this has not been done simply the fact that their own punitive parking and increasingly restrictive travel policies mean that staff find themselves unable to get into central Glasgow?
Steph Johnson, Glasgow
Disrespecting those of faith
I WAS rather dismayed at the very disrespectful way that Neil Mackay dealt with the question he posed in his article "Must someone be respected just because they're religious?" (The Herald, February 21). In referencing "floating teapots in space" and "invisible pink unicorns" he was not very subtly putting his views across that someone who has a faith that holds that there is a greater power than humanity in existence and at work, is a fool.
Yes, I believe that he does have an admirable capacity for justice and fairness to be applied across the board, with no-one entitled to unearned respect, but on this occasion, Mr Mackay has let himself down, allowing his personal views to come across in a manner that really ridicules the person who believes in God.
It is a pity, having read the Bible from cover to cover twice as he claims, that the portion of Scripture he chose to portray God was a quotation from Deuteronomy, which in his chosen context would hardly endear the unbeliever to give any time to ponder the God described.
Claiming to "know his Bible pretty well" he could easily find multiple examples where the God of Scripture is shown in an altogether different light, which makes me believe that the purpose of his article was one of disrespecting the believer because of his faith, rather than merely questioning whether or not having a faith merits it.
Willie Ferguson, Irvine
• IN the current tirade against the religious convictions of Kate Forbes, there is an interesting gap in our English vocabulary.
Jeremy Corbyn found out to his cost that there is anti-Semitism, with its IHRA definition. Likewise, Islamophobia features on a daily basis in our language, and we now also have transphobia, etc.
I wonder why we seem to have no word for dislike of or prejudice against Christianity, especially when espoused by someone in public life? Or is that just okay?
Ian Gillies, Houston
The trouble with dogs
IN your Remember when … feature today ("Walking the dog, a pleasure for all seasons, The Herald, February 22) you refer to the fact that National Dog Walking Day falls on that date. As you point out, every day is a dog walking day. With the story you include a pleasant and idyllic picture of a couple walking their dog in a snowy Queen’s Park in February 2000.
It is reported that the blurb associated with the promotion of the national day in question outlines the number of advantages claimed to arise from walking the dog. What is not referred to is what is often left behind following dog walks. What is left behind is far from being pleasant and idyllic, particularly if one has the misfortune to tread upon it. It has been estimated that there are millions of dogs in the UK producing many tonnes of material a day, much of which is, of course, collected by dog owners.
One can accept that it is a minority of dog owners who act in such a socially irresponsible fashion. Action taken against them is variable and in many parts of the country ineffective. For as long as that remains the situation, it looks as though, sad to say, the rest of the public will just have to live with what remains uncollected and remember to tread carefully.
Ian W Thomson, Lenzie
Education chiefs on a mission
I WAS amazed to read that Professor Brian Boyd (Letters, February 21) still believes that his group produced a "Curriculum for Excellence" (CfE).
Any teacher at the time, or since, will attest that CfE never actually was a "curriculum" in any shape or form and merely a collection of mission statements.
J Carr, Glasgow
Class acts
REGARDING the correspondence on school Latin, having survived five different schools in Coatbridge to reach the pinnacle of Captain of Prefects at Clifton High School with the recently-deceased Sandy Jones as Vice-Captain, he going on to become chief executive of the PGA in the UK and chairman of the PGA of Europe and principal organiser of the Ryder Cup, we, and our colleagues, were justifiably proud to have consistently fulfilled our school motto "Nil Sine Labore", which we understood in translation to extol no sign of work.
DB Watson, Cumbernauld
Lock up your Shakespeare
GUARD your Complete Works of Shakespeare or if you're philistine enough not to possess one, remedy that at once – certainly before the reprint. In our enlightened new age ("Sanitising Roald Dahl? Only twits want that", The Herald, February 21, and Letters, February 22), what chance has poor Macbeth? "Is this a dagger which I see before me, the handle towards my hand?" Goodness knows what the poor soul will end up with. Probably an iPhone.
Andy Trombala, Stirling
Letters should not exceed 500 words. We reserve the right to edit submissions.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel