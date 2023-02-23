The show saw global success and will see many of the cast return for Series Two, including Iain Glen from Game of Thrones, Martin Compston, Emily Hampshire and more.

In series two, helicopters have taken the surviving crew of the Kinloch Bravo to a bold new location, where new dangers await them.

The crew will have to deal with the emotional and physical fallout of the epic Series One finale and contend with swirling conspiracies, conflicts, and new threats from the dark depths of the world’s oceans it has unleashed.

The Rig confirmed for a second series

Series Two of The Rig will continue exploring global themes about the past, present, and future of the planet, all while delivering epic thrills and gripping action for its compelling cast of characters.

Dan Grabiner, head of Originals UK & Northern Europe, Prime Video said: “The Rig’s popularity around the world is a testament to the fantastic ensemble cast and the vision of the creators—the crew behind the crew.

“We can’t wait to welcome back Iain, Martin, and Emily, and see what writer and creator David Macpherson has in store for the Kinloch Bravo team next.”

"It was always my aim to build a story that starts in Scotland but speaks to a global audience about global themes,” said David Macpherson, writer and creator.

“In Series Two, I'm looking forward to expanding the world of our show through the eyes of our excellent cast, as we deliver more shocks and thrills and delve deeper into both our characters’ and our show's expanding original mythology."

Filming will start for the second series in Edinburgh later this year.