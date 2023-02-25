Wild For Scotland

Billed as “an immersive storytelling podcast” hosted by award-winning travel blogger Kathi Kamleitner, Wild For Scotland is perfect escapism as it imparts fascinating gems about history, the natural world and environmental issues.

Kamleitner, an Austrian-born writer, moved to Scotland in 2013 and fell in love with life here. Her aim, she says, is to inspire people to “seek adventures off the beaten path and engage with Scottish stories, communities and landscapes in a meaningful way”.

To date, the podcast has 43 episodes spanning four series, visiting a variety of locations ranging from the Rhins of Galloway and remote St Kilda to the bustling streets of Edinburgh.

Wild For Scotland podcast (Image: PA)

Past guests have included outdoor swimmer Calum Maclean and Glasgow Women’s Library co-founder Adele Patrick. The upcoming episode, due out on Tuesday, will feature Sarah Hobbs of Strathspey Storywalks in Aviemore.

Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and YouTube. Visit wildforscotland.com and follow on Instagram @wildforscotland

Press Play & Run

The brainchild of Glasgow-based runner Ryan Miller, this podcast is fast becoming my go-to listen for inspirational tales. Miller created Press Play & Run to shine a spotlight on the stories of runners from all walks of life.

The debut episode, which aired last month, centred on the remarkable achievements of Alison Jardine who is set to race in the 2023 Tokyo Marathon next weekend in pursuit of a coveted six-star finisher medal (she has already completed Boston, New York, Berlin, London and Chicago).

In the most recent instalment, adventurer Jamie Ramsay recounts his incredible solo run from Vancouver to Buenos Aires. Titled “police escorts, explosive poos and kissing Holly Willoughby”, it does exactly what it says on the tin and is well worth a listen.

Miller says: “The initial goal was to give runners a platform to talk about running to people that actually want to hear it, rather than to non-runner friends and family that usually have to suffer it.” Give this man a medal.

Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts. Follow on Instagram @press_play_and_run_podcast

Always Another Adventure

Simon Willis, a former BBC Scotland reporter and Radio Four documentary-maker, started Always Another Adventure during the first lockdown in 2020. “It seemed like the ideal time for people who’d had great adventures to share them with the rest of us, since no-one was going anywhere,” he says.

While the podcast covers both domestic and international locations, many of the guests – like Willis himself – are based in Scotland, such as bikepacker Markus Stitz who chatted about the UK’s greatest gravel rides, and Helen Todd from Ramblers Scotland reflecting on 20 years of the Right to Roam.

Willis is launching a new limited series on Wednesday charting his experiences hiking the famed wilderness route, the Pacific Crest Trail, which runs through the US from Mexico to Canada.

Always Another Adventure Pacific Crest Trail (Image: PA)

He spent five months on the path – walking more than 2,500 miles – in 2002. During this time, Willis recorded interviews with many of the people he met along the way. He rediscovered this forgotten audio time capsule 20 years later during a Christmas clear-out last December.

Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music and YouTube. Visit alwaysanotheradventure.com and follow on Instagram @always_another_adventure

Wild Wimmin – The Wild Swimming Podcast

A thoughtful and engaging podcast by Laura Macdonald that chronicles her lifelong passion for swimming outdoors, imparting her own knowledge as well as sharing stories from fellow enthusiasts and experts.

The idea for Wild Wimmin was sparked in 2020 as Renfrewshire-based Macdonald enjoyed a swim after lockdown was lifted. “As I floated on my back in Loch Lomond, looking towards the shore, I could see loads of other swimmers getting ready on the beach,” she says.

“Despite all my years of wild swimming I’d never once seen another swimmer. My first thought was, ‘Who are you? Where have you all been?’ So, I decided to find out, and Wild Wimmin was born.”

The podcast covers everything from how to start swimming outdoors, advice for taking care of your wetsuit and the key rules of water safety. Past guests include Paralympic gold medallist Melanie Barratt, author Josie Lloyd, YouTuber Rachel Andrews and school teacher Neil Adams.

Listen on Buzzsprout, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Amazon Music. Follow on Instagram @wildwimminpod

The Point 99 Podcast

Another new kid on the block – launched last month – the Point 99 Podcast is hosted by Ross and Cromarty-based Stephen Murdoch and Steven Farrugia from London.

The pair are a gregarious double act as they regale us with anecdotes from their various running adventures, discuss training methods for the 2023 London Marathon in April and proffer top tips gained from their many miles of experience.

But it isn’t only for seasoned athletes and the podcast has heaps of encouragement for newbie runners too. Check out the debut episode about the Loch Ness 24, packed with insider knowledge on what it takes to run a 24-hour trail race (pizza and midge repellent rate highly).

Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and Google Podcasts. Follow on Instagram @ThePoint99Podcast

Grow, Cook, Inspire

This beautiful podcast focuses on cherishing time in the outdoors at a slower pace as writer and broadcaster Helen Cross shares her love for all things food, horticulture and farming.

While an urban dweller these days – she swapped life on the family farm in Dumfries and Galloway for city life at 17 – Glasgow-based Cross is a keen champion of the myriad ways that gardening can enrich our lives as she encourages people to embrace the grow-your-own movement and cook seasonally.

Grow, Cook, Inspire with Helen Cross (Image: H Cross)

Grow, Cook, Inspire is now in its sixth series. The weekly podcast digs into stories about those making an impact across the food and horticulture worlds, as well as sharing news and green-fingered guidance.

Listen on Spotify and Google Podcasts. Visit growcookinspire.com and follow on Instagram @grow_cook_inspire

BBC Scotland Outdoors

Presented by Mark Stephen and Rachel Stewart, this topical weekly BBC Radio Scotland series – broadcast on Saturday mornings as Out of Doors and then available as a podcast – is closing in on its 450th episode.

The show delves into everything from tales of derring-do (sea kayaker Nick Ray on his year-long expedition) to joy-filled passions (author and campaigner Hannah Bourne-Taylor sharing her love for swifts).

Its extensive back catalogue covers snowdrops, tawny owls, sheep dogs, sustainable weddings, the ancient craft of blacksmiths, HMS Unicorn, the Beauly Elm, squirrels, a pampered otter, fossilised trees, Orkney sea cliffs, wild snorkelling, deer management, giant hogweed, geese and midges.

Listen on BBC Sounds, Spotify and Apple Podcasts. Visit bbc.co.uk/sounds

Nature News from RSPB Scotland

Hosts Stephen Magee and Kate Kirkwood give the lowdown about what’s going on in RSPB Scotland’s reserves, from things to look out for in winter to signs of spring and the science of migration.

The episodes typically air on a monthly basis, with last month’s centring on the Big Garden Birdwatch 2023, as well as sharing a curious folk tale about goldcrests. Other subjects to date include bird flu, Scotland’s rainforest, raptors, COP26 and seabird deaths.

Listen on Buzzsprout, Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Visit rspb.org.uk

Camping On The Wild Side

Launched at the end of last year, Steve Walker documents his wild camping trips around Scotland, detailing a raft of handy nuggets on preparation, food, gear and tents. “I have always been an outdoors person since I went camping in my dad’s back garden when I was eight,” he says.

Having already done an episode on his recent solo winter trip to the Lost Valley in Glen Coe, the actor and voiceover artist from South Ayrshire has a long list of exciting upcoming adventures, including tackling the North Coast 500, Cape Wrath Trail, Great Glen Way and Southern Upland Way.

Walker plans to do two wild camping trips a month and share these experiences – warts-and-all – with his listeners.

Listen on Spotify, Amazon Music and YouTube. Follow on Instagram @campingonthewildsidescotland

Love Scotland

Showcasing the best in Scottish history and places of natural beauty “from coastlines to castles, art to architecture, wildlife to wilderness”, this National Trust for Scotland podcast is hosted by former BBC Reporting Scotland anchor Jackie Bird.

It has glitzy guests – actors Alan Cumming and Sam Heughan both featured in series four – and expert commentators, seeking out engrossing stories from across the centuries and modern-day life.

Series five of Love Scotland began earlier this month and kicking off the latest run is a two-part special in which Bird and historian Sir Tom Devine discuss the origins of the Scottish clans, with a focus on the importance of Culloden, Glen Coe and Killiecrankie.

Listen on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Visit nts.org.uk/stories/for-the-love-of-scotland-podcasts