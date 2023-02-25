Skua, Edinburgh
A pair of Edinburgh’s talented chefs are set to open a new restaurant in the city’s Stockbridge neighbourhood. Tomás Gormley and Sam Yorke, the chef patron duo behind the popular Heron restaurant in Leith, are set to launch their second venture, Skua, this spring.
The latest restaurant on St Stephen Street will open with a menu of small plates inspired by the seasons and a drinks list featuring cocktails, beers, spirits, and natural and rare wines curated by Heron bar manager, Seoiridh Fraser.
IG: @skua.scot
Ramen Dayo, Glasgow
Ramen Dayo has opened a new restaurant at 1126 Argyle Street, replacing the former Alchemilla. Spread across three levels, the interior transports diners to Tokyo’s back streets, complete with neon lights and vintage signs sourced from Japan. The menu features signature ramen bowls, rice dishes, gyozas and sweet treats.
IG: @ramendayo
Gautam’s, Edinburgh
This popular Indian and Nepalese eatery on Dalziel Place, Meadowbank has reopened after a renovation. Award-winning Edinburgh based designer JA!COCO! was challenged with re-imagining the space.
IG: @gautamsedinburgh
Banca di Roma, Glasgow
This new Glasgow restaurant, set to open on March 9, will mark the Scottish debut of the Cozzolino brothers, three talented Italian chefs, who'll bring to Royal Exchange Square the traditions of their three-generation Vesuvian family farm. Signature dishes include La Nostra Foccia Ripena, baked baba stuffed with gorgonzola cheese and nduja sausage; Il Classico Spaghetto a Pomodoro, Vesuvian tomato and basil with fresh homemade spaghetti alongside a show stopping Lingotto, a Banca di Roma gold bar dessert, which pays tribute to the building’s financial history.
IG: @bancadiromauk
Tweet: @HelloSkapa
IG: @HelloSkapa
