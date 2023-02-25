LESLEY DUNCAN

LAST SNOW

Although the snow still lingers

Heaped on the ivy’s blunt webbed fingers

And painting tree-trunks on one side,

Here in this sunlit ride

The fresh unchristened things appear,

Leaf, spathe and stem,

With crumbs of earth clinging to them

To show the way they came

But no flower yet to tell their name,

And one green spear

Stabbing a dead leaf from below

Kills winter at a blow.

A WINDY DAY

This wind brings all dead things to life,

Branches that lash the air like whips

And dead leaves rolling in a hurry

Or peering in a rabbits’ bury

Or trying to push down a tree;

Gates that fly open to the wind

And close again behind,

And fields that are a flowing sea

And make the cattle look like ships;

Straws glistening and stiff

Lying on air as on a shelf

And pond that leaps to leave itself;

And feathers too that rise and float,

Each feather changed into a bird,

And line-hung sheets that crack and strain;

Even the sun-greened coat,

That through so many winds has served,

The scarecrow struggles to put on again.