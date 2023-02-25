24-25 February. Entry from £17. Edinburgh, EH1 2ED.

Revelations of Rab McVie is an immersive journey through a psychedelic dreamscape of live painting, live music, spoken word and theatre. Visitors can discover alt-rock music from The Filthy Tongues, projected paintings from artist Maria Rud and a performance by actor Tam Dean Burn.

Refuge Britain: Stories of Émigré Designers

4 March. Entry from £10. National Museum of Scotland, Chambers Street, Edinburgh, EH1 1JF.

Inspired by the exhibition, Bernat Klein: Design in Colour, curator Lisa Mason and Dr Anna Nyburg explore the work of revolutionary textile designers Bernat Klein and Tibor Reich. The event also features an exclusive screening of the 2017 documentary film Refuge Britain: Stories of Émigré Designers and the chance to view the free exhibition before or after the event.

Lifting the lid

24 February-8 March. Entry free. Gorebridge Library, 98 Hunterfield Road, Gorebridge, EH23 4TT.

Learn about the history of food and drink in Scotland with this exhibition that’s been visiting venues across the country. The display celebrates the country’s changing relationship with food and drink and explores the myths and traditions associated with the Scottish diet.

Treasures of the National Library of Scotland

Monday-Saturday. Entry free. National Library of Scotland, George IV Bridge, Edinburgh, EH1 1EW.

For the first time in a century, members of the public will be able to see the manuscript of Rob Roy. Written in the hand of Sir Walter Scott, the manuscript is on display at the National Library from March. Visitors can also get a unique insight into Scotland’s history, culture and people through the other objects in this exhibition.

John Byrne

24 February-5 March. Entry free. Royal Scottish Academy of Art and Architecture, The Mound, Edinburgh, EH2 2EL.

This exhibition from the Royal Scottish Academy presents a showcase of recent and historic limited edition prints by John Byrne. Standing apart from other artistic movements and trends, Byrne’s work is often characterised by its narrative threads and macabre themes. Drawing on both memories and the imaginary, his limited edition prints that are on display combine technical mastery and fantastical imagination.

Unbroken.solutions – repair is essential

2-5 March. Entry free. Made in Stirling, 44 King Street, FK8 1AY.

Highlighting solutions from multiple perspectives, unbroken.solutions examines various approaches to e-waste and repairing. The exhibition looks at countries where repair culture exists and has worked with communities to shine a light on solutions. The goal of the exhibition is to show solutions that others can learn from and then adopt or adapt to make better use of what we have.

Lines of Haan – Qri Kim Solo Exhibition

3-5 March. Entry free. Whitespace, 76 East Crosscauseway, Edinburgh, EH8 9HQ.

Qri Kim is a South Korea-born visual artist working in Edinburgh and her work concerns social injustice and a critical analysis of social beliefs and traditions. Thread is an essential element used to express her intention, and all of the thread used in the show is from South Korea manufacturers and made by Korean labourers. The work in the exhibition focuses on Haan, a Korean way of conveying multiple sentiments such as hurt, despair, resentment and loss.

Poor Things

4 March-21 May. Entry free. Fruitmarket, 45 Market Street, Edinburgh, EH1 1DF.

Poor things is an exhibition of sculptures made by 22 artists working across the UK. It has arisen out of conversations about art and social class that Emma Hart and Dean Kenning have held together as friends and as artists. For this exhibition, Hart and Kenning have brought together what they believe to be some of the best “poor things” made by contemporary UK-based artists.

Rediscovering the Antonine Wall

24 February-30 April. Entry free. Callendar House, Callendar Park, Falkirk, FK1 1YR.

This interactive exhibition aims to increase awareness of and engagement with the Frontiers of the Roman Empire World Heritage Site. The exhibition helps visitors to discover the history of the Antonine Wall, how it was built and its role within the Roman Empire during the Roman occupation of Scotland. Visitors can also explore what life was like for Scots living under Roman rule.

Shining a Light

24 February-30 April. Entry free. Callendar House, Callendar Park, Falkirk, FK1 1YR.

This exhibition is a celebration of Falkirk’s young artists and features artwork produced by local students from all secondary schools in the Falkirk area. Visitors can also learn about former art students from Falkirk and the success they have achieved since leaving school. Some of the former students featured in the exhibition include Calum Stevenson, Sky Portrait Artist of the Year 2021.

