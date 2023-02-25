Barguillean Farm

Glen Lonan

Taynuilt

Argyll PA35 1HY

Why We Should Visit

The west coast of Scotland is famous for its gardens, which in spring are some of the most dramatic in the country.

The combination of high rainfall and the influence of the Gulf Stream makes this perfect for growing plants from many different places, but it is rhododendrons in particular that flourish.

Amongst the many fine gardens in Argyll, Angus’s Garden stands out for its very particular history and its beautiful setting, with views towards some of the area’s highest peaks.

Story of the Garden

The garden was begun in 1957 by Betty Macdonald as a memorial to her son, Angus, who had been killed in Cyprus. She intended it to be a place of healing and reconciliation, full of spring-flowering shrubs and trees, where visitors could find peace and healing.

Betty worked on the garden for more than 40 years, adding to it and refining her vision of somewhere filled with beauty and tranquillity.

Highlights

The garden covers nine acres and it comes to life in March when the first daffodils begin to open. Over the course of spring these are followed by an abundance of shrubs, including many different species and hybrid rhododendrons.

Don’t Miss

The garden surrounds Loch Angus, which is a magnet for wildlife, including swans and ducks, as well as for plants that grow in damp conditions.

The Loch, which was named for a local ghillie, is overlooked by Betty’s Bell, which was made to mark Betty’s 40 years of working on the garden.

Anything Else to Look Out For?

Three different trails are laid out around the garden, taking from 30 minutes to one and a half hours to complete.

Following these gives visitors a chance to explore native woodland, as well as the designed landscape. Sometimes golden eagles can be spotted overhead.

Best Time to Visit

The garden is open all year round, but it is at its best in spring, which unfolds here in a continuous flow of scent and colour. Holiday cottages at Barguillean Farm provide the opportunity to enjoy the garden and the surrounding area .

Any Recommendations in the Area?

From the garden there are views towards Ben Cruachan and visitors can actually travel inside the mountain to see the hydro scheme that has been carved out of its interiors.

Kilmartin Glen, home to some of the best-preserved Bronze Age and Neolithic monuments in Scotland is 30 miles away and can be reached on the National Cycle Route 78.

Directions

Taynuilt sits on the A85, 14 miles from Oban. From the centre of the village follow the sign for Glen Lonan.

Details

The garden is open daily, 9am until dusk. Entry: £5

T: 01866 822 333

www.barguillean.co.uk

Ardmaddy Castle played a role in the 1745 Jacobite rebellion, but these days the grand house and surrounding estate, which occupy a horseshoe-shaped bay overlooking the island of Luing, offer a place of peace and natural beauty for garden-lovers and visitors who stay in the estate’s cottages.

The walled garden, which sits on the site of what was a barracks, has been developed over many years by owner Minette Struthers, who has turned what was once a commercial rhododendron nursery into an elegantly designed space, with a circular cut-flower bed, borders filled with shrubs and perennials and productive vegetable plots.

Outside the walls there are walks through native woodland to the shoreline, which is a favourite spot with otters, while a water garden comes alive in spring when candelabra primulas and irises flower in huge numbers.

The gardens at Ardmaddy are sheltered by mature trees and by the castle itself, while an ancient bridge over a burn and other stone features add to the character of the spot.

Ardmaddy Castle

By Oban

Argyll PA34 4QY

In association with Discover Scottish Gardens.

www.discoverscottishgardens.org.